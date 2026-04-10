Six EHF EURO spots up for grabs in qualifiers showdown

Six EHF EURO spots up for grabs in qualifiers showdown

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić EHF / Tim Dettmar
10 April 2026, 11:00

The Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers are coming to an end on Sunday evening, with 12 simultaneously played matches completing the line-up for the final tournament. With two direct places still up for grabs and the race to finish among the four best third-placed teams wide open, it promises a busy and exciting night with Iceland hosting Portugal in the Highlight Match in group 4 (live on EHFTV with English commentary).

The two direct places will come from groups 5 and 6, where the battle for second place is still open:

Group 5:
> Serbia qualify if they win, or tie, or lose by 11 goals or less
> Ukraine qualify if they win by 12 goals or more

Group 6:
> Austria qualify if they win, or tie, or lose by seven goals or less
> Greece qualify if they win by eight goals or more

Alongside final tournament co-hosts Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye, as well as the EHF EURO 2024 medallists Denmark, Norway and Hungary, 10 teams have already secured their places: France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Switzerland and the Faroe Islands. Round 6 will determine the remaining participants, completing the line-up for the 17th edition of the Women's EHF EURO from 3-20 December 2026.


GROUP 1

Croatia vs Kosovo

Sunday 12 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 1-0-0

  • Croatia already booked their spot at the Women's EHF EURO 2026 after a win against Finland in round 5
  • since the 2004 edition, Croatia have been part of every final tournament and only missed those in 1998, 2000 and 2002
  • Kosovo, after losing to France in round 5, cannot qualify for the EHF EURO 2026 anymore
  • in their first match in round 2, Croatia won by double digits (32:22) with Merlinda Qorraj scoring six for Kosovo, and Tina Barišić leading Croatia with 12
  • Merlinda Qorraj is also Kosovo's overall top scorer in the qualifiers, with 22 goals; the same goes for Croatia's Dejana Milosavljević with the same tally

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260306 W EURO Q Quote CRO Obrvan
We have already secured our place at the European Championship with the win over Finland, which was our main objective, but there is no room for relaxation. The goal is to win and finish the qualifiers with a victory in front of our fans. We saw in the first match against Kosovo that we need to stay fully concentrated and focused to avoid letting our opponents get into a goal-for-goal rhythm, which can lead to unnecessary uncertainty later on. All in all, I expect us to close out the qualifiers with a win.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, Croatia

France vs Finland

Sunday 12 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 3-0-0

  • France have already secured the first place in the group and can finish with a perfect record of six wins in group 2 despite their rejuvenated squad
  • since their first EHF EURO in 2000, France have featured in every final tournament, winning five gold medals
  • Finland have two wins in the qualifiers — both against Kosovo — and are still in the race for a place among the four best third-ranked teams
  • if Finland manage to book a spot, they would return to an EHF EURO final tournament for the first time since 2006
  • in their round 2 meeting, France left no room for Finland — winning 32:15 and scoring more than twice as many goals as their opponents

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260306 W EURO Q Quote FRA Gardillou
I expect us to stay in line with what we did against Kosovo — that is, a style of play focused on exploiting open space. I’d like us to be more solid defensively. Based on what I observed in Thursday’s match, I will probably give more playing time to the players I’m still getting to know.
Sébastien Gardillou
Head coach, France

GROUP 2

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sunday 12 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 1-0-0

  • the Netherlands had already qualified for their 11th EHF EURO ahead of the midweek round 5 and, after beating Italy 35:20, will aim to keep their 100 per cent record
  • Dutch wing Nikita van der Vliet leads the charge with 22 goals so far
  • if Bosnia and Herzegovina want to keep their chances alive of finishing among the best third-ranked teams, they must beat the Netherlands and hope Italy lose to Switzerland
  • if Bosnia and Herzegovina succeed, it will mark their first-ever EHF EURO appearance; their top scorer so far is Desire Kolašinac with 22 goals
  • in their only previous meeting, in round 2 of the qualifiers, the Netherlands claimed a 39:19 win

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251016 NED ITA Signell
The win over Italy was a strong start to this international break, but we want to finish it off with the same intensity. Against Bosnia and Herzegovina, we want to dominate again, but we also want to give young talents the chance to prove themselves. This kind of matches is essential for their development and for the depth of our squad.
Henrik Signell
Head coach, the Netherlands

Switzerland vs Italy

Sunday 12 April 2026, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 6-2-1

  • Switzerland won the reverse fixture in October 2025 in dominant fashion: 37:25
  • head coach Knut Ove Joa and his team qualified for what will be their third participation in a Women's EHF EURO after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 32:13 on Thursday
  • Italy remained in third place with two points after falling 35:20 against the Netherlands in round 5
  • the last Italian win against Switzerland dates back to 1995, when they triumphed 17:15
  • three Swiss players are ranked in the top 30 of the scorer list: Era Baumann (23 goals), Daphne Gautschi (22), Mia Emmenegger (20)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260407 WEURO26 Preview ITA Quote Alvarez
Switzerland are a team that have made significant progress over the last three years. We expect a very strong home team, with a top-notch counterattack and a very strong defence that closes down the central space and creates serious problems for attackers. But we must continue with the same game plan we implemented this week and remain focused, especially on defence, to prevent them from playing their game.
Alfredo Rodriguez Alvarez
Head coach, Italy
20260410 W EURO26 Q Text Germany

GROUP 3

Germany vs Belgium

Sunday 12 April 2026, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 1-0-0

  • Germany booked their ticket to the tournament in round 4, aiming to end the EHF EURO qualifiers with six wins from six matches, after beating North Macedonia 35:27 on Wednesday
  • Germany rotated the squad for the last two qualifiers matches with Sarah Wachter, Annika Lott, Emily Vogel, Alexia Hauf, and Jolina Huhnstock missing from the World Championship silver medal squad
  • head coach Markus Gaugisch brought four debutants: Laura Kuske, Jana Walther, Lara Däuble, and Chiara Rohr; for the first time in the national team's history a line-up of only players born after 2000 was on the court in the 52nd minute against North Macedonia
  • Belgium sit last in Group 3 with two points, suffering a 14:36 defeat against Slovenia on Wednesday, their biggest in EHF EURO qualifiers history
  • Nele Antonissen is top scorer of the qualifiers with 52 goals (10.4 per match); Antje Döll is Germany's top scorer with 23 goals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20220225 Germany Grijseels Quote
We enjoy every international match, even though we’ve already qualified. We’ve got lots of young players in the squad who want to prove themselves, and there are aspects from the match in North Macedonia that we want to improve on. Of course we want to win the match; none of us are taking it too lightly. It’s a match with the national team, which is always an honour, and especially at home we want to thrill the fans.
Alina Grijseels
Centre back, Germany

Slovenia vs North Macedonia

Sunday 12 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 10-1-3

  • a win in the Balkan derby could push North Macedonia to the EHF EURO — if they win, they will finish third and compete for one of the four places among the best third-placed teams
  • after beating Belgium in round 5, Slovenia booked their spot at the final tournament and enter the match with less pressure
  • Slovenia are aiming for their 10th EHF EURO appearance, while North Macedonia have featured in seven final tournaments, including 2022 and 2024, with the former marking their return after 10 years
  • the two sides have a long history with 14 previous meetings — Slovenia hold the advantage with 10 wins, including a 28:20 victory earlier in these qualifiers
  • Ema Hrvatin and Nuša Fegić — 18 goals each — alongside Tjaša Stanko (17) lead Slovenia's attack in the qualifiers, while Jovana Kiprijanovska has been crucial for North Macedonia with 22 goals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260410 W EURO26 Q Quote Slovenia Stanko
I hope the fans will support us in large numbers at the final match as well. I believe in our victory. It would be a great way to conclude the EHF EURO Qualifiers.
Tjaša Stanko
Left back, Slovenia
20260407 WEURO26 Preview MKD Quote Gakidova
We have to play aggressively, fight for every ball, and stay focused until the very end. We still have a chance to qualify for the European Championship, which makes every goal extremely important for us. I believe that with heart, character, and team spirit, we can achieve a result that will mean a lot to us.
Ivana Gakidova
Line player, North Macedonia

GROUP 4

Montenegro vs Faroe Islands

Sunday 12 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 1-0-0

  • Montenegro confirmed their ninth final tournament appearance after beating Portugal 34:26 in round 5; they are also one of only five nations to have won the EHF EURO title
  • the Faroe Islands also booked their place at their second consecutive EHF EURO, securing at least second spot in the group — even if Portugal draw level on six points, the Faroe Islands hold the head-to-head advantage
  • both sides are still in the fight for first place — after Montenegro's 32:26 win in round 2, the Faroe Islands need a seven-goal victory to take over
  • so far, Montenegro are the only group leaders without a perfect record — their only defeat came in round 3 against Iceland
  • with 47 goals scored, Djurdjina Jauković leads the charge for Montenegro, and Pernille Brandenborg leads the Faroese with 32 goals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260306 W EURO Q Quote FAR Brandenborg
We are very pleased with the performance we delivered against Iceland on our amazing home court. Now we head to Montenegro, ready to give everything we have and finish the week strong against a tough opponent away from home.
Pernille Brandenborg
Line player, Faroe Islands

Highlight Match: Iceland vs Portugal

Sunday 12 April 2026, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 5-1-2

  • both teams need a victory to be in the race for the four best third-ranked teams
  • Portugal narrowly won the first encounter in October 2025 at home, 26:25
  • Iceland lost in the previous round against Faroe Islands 30:35, Portugal were defeated 26:34 by Montenegro
  • Portugal could qualify back-to-back for an EHF EURO for the first time; Iceland have done it once, qualifying for the 2010 and 2012 editions, and look to repeat the feat
  • Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir is Iceland's top scorer, having netted 23 goals, with Sandra Erlingsdottir following closely with 22 goals; Portugal's Carmen Filipa Claudino Figueiredo has netted 29 times and sits 7th in the scorer list

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP 5

Serbia vs Ukraine

Sunday 12 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 4-0-0

  • Serbia and Ukraine will clash for the second place in group 5 and thus a guaranteed spot at the final tournament; Serbia sit on six points, while Ukraine have four
  • both teams share identical results in the last two rounds — defeats to Sweden and wins against Lithuania
  • this will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, with Serbia winning all previous encounters, including a 34:23 victory in the qualifiers
  • if Serbia qualify, it will be their 11th appearance at the EHF EURO, while Ukraine could reach their 12th — either with a 12-goal win or through the ranking of third-placed teams
  • when it comes to attacking comparison, Serbia hold the upper hand — they have scored 155 goals in five matches, while Ukraine have netted 123, averaging 6.4 goals fewer per game

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260410 W EURO26 Q Quote Risovic Serbia
We don't have much time to think and decide. A very important match awaits us, the most important so far, but I believe that my team can provide an adequate and good game and secure a place in the European Championship. We have one more step left and I think we are ready to take it.
Jovana Risović
Goalkeeper, Serbia

Sweden vs Lithuania

Sunday 12 April 2026, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 6-0-0

  • Sweden booked their ticket to the tournament in round 4, aiming to end the EHF EURO qualifiers with six wins from six matches, after beating Ukraine 34:23 on Wednesday
  • Lithuania are yet to score a point, sitting in fourth with five losses from five matches
  • Sweden won the reverse fixture in Lithuania 41:20, retaining a perfect record against Lithuania in competitive matches
  • Johanna Bundsen played her 181st match for Sweden in round 5 and entered the top 10 of the players with the most appearances for the country
  • Jamina Roberts and Nathalie Hagman play their last match for Sweden on Sunday, ending their national team careers with 273 (most) and 261 (second-most) appearances, respectively
  • Nathalie Hagman is Sweden's top scorer with 25 goals; Lithuania's Gabija Pilikauskeite sits fifth, having scored 34 goals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

251016 SWE UKR Axner 2
This is our final match of the season, and even though we have already qualified for the European Championship, it will still be very important for us. Above all, it will be the last time ever we see two of our greatest players of all time in the Swedish national team jersey — at least, as players.

Jamina and Nathalie are two unique players who, for many years, have contributed so much to Swedish and European handball. They are key players, world stars and players who have carried this national team. So it will not only be a special match for them — I believe it will also be special for all of us around the team and everyone in the stands.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Sweden

GROUP 6

Austria vs Greece

Sunday 12 April 2026, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 1-0-0

  • Austria are second of group 6 with six points, with Greece hunting in third with four points
  • Austria won the first encounter in Greece 29:22 and could afford a defeat with six goals to still qualify as the second-placed team
  • Greece have never qualified for an EHF EURO; Austria are trying to take part in consecutive EHF EUROs for the first time since 2008
  • Austria bolster the third-best offence of EHF EURO qualifiers with 160 goals (32 per match); Greece have scored the second-most penalty shots (27) and a 81.8 per cent efficiency from the penalty line
  • Olympia Andritsu is the third-best goalscorer of the competition with 36 goals; Austria's Katarina Pandža has netted 22 times

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260410 W EURO26 Q Quote Greece
The women’s national team has shown throughout the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers that it has character, discipline and belief in its plan. We want to bring this to the court against Austria. The important thing for us is to be focused from the first to the last minute, to play with a clear mind and determination.
Menelaos Danilos
Head coach, Greece

Spain vs Israel

Sunday 12 April 2026, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 2-0-0

  • Spain booked their ticket to the tournament in round 4, aiming to end the EHF EURO qualifiers with six wins from six matches, after beating Greece 24:22 on Wednesday
  • Israel endured their second-biggest defeat in EHF EURO qualifiers history, losing 38:23 against Austria
    in the reverse fixture
  • Spain handed Israel their biggest defeat in EHF EURO qualifiers history, winning 38:22
  • Danila So Delgado Pinto scored nine goals in round 5, after being awarded MVP of the second leg in the EHF Champions League play-offs as player of Gloria Bistrita
  • Israel's Eden Shira Vakrat is the competition's fourth-best scorer with 35 goals; Danila So Delgado Pinto has scored 29 goals for Spain and sits in seventh of the scorers list

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

photos © Eva Manhart/Diener (main); Marci Wolf (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EHF Flags
Previous Article Adaptation of location for World Championship play-off match
20260410 Katrine Lunde Doc
Next Article Norway's Katrine Lunde to star in new EHF documentary

Latest news

More News