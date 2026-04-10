The two direct places will come from groups 5 and 6, where the battle for second place is still open:

Group 5:

> Serbia qualify if they win, or tie, or lose by 11 goals or less

> Ukraine qualify if they win by 12 goals or more

Group 6:

> Austria qualify if they win, or tie, or lose by seven goals or less

> Greece qualify if they win by eight goals or more

Alongside final tournament co-hosts Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye, as well as the EHF EURO 2024 medallists Denmark, Norway and Hungary, 10 teams have already secured their places: France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Switzerland and the Faroe Islands. Round 6 will determine the remaining participants, completing the line-up for the 17th edition of the Women's EHF EURO from 3-20 December 2026.



GROUP 1

Sunday 12 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 1-0-0