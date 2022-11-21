Even the final against Netherlands was no major challenge for Portugal, who concluded with a 18:10 victory, after the hosts had easily beaten India 23:11 in the second semi-final of the competition.

The final was quite equal in the first half, but Portugal then pulled ahead from 9:7 at the break to win 18:10. Iderlindo Gomes and Ricardo Queiros were the top scorers. Portugal had already won the 2018 edition of the EHF European Wheelchair Handball Nations' Tournament.

In the other semi-final, the Netherlands beat Norway 11:5 after holding a 3:1 lead at the break. In a defence battle, the match winner was Dutch goalkeeper Joyce van Haaster.

However, Norway struck back in the bronze medal match – but they needed a penalty shoot-out to defeat India 15:14 after the score was 11:11 at the end of the regular time. The newly-built team of Spain – including the second top scorer Miguel Garcia Gomar (36 goals) – finished fifth after a 14:13 win over Croatia in the 5/6 placement match. Hungary finished seventh ahead of Romania and Pakistan.

Six players were selected for the All-Star team, with Netherlands' Joyce van Haaster being the top goalkeeper and the Most Valuable Female Player. Spain's Oscar Perales Perez, Croatia's Ante Stimac, India's Javed Ramjan Choudhari, Norway's Thor-Erik Strand and Portugal's Ricardo Quieros were also named in the All-Star team.

2022 World & European Wheelchair Handball Championship (six-a-side) final ranking

1. Portugal

2. Netherlands

3. Norway

4. India

5. Spain

6. Croatia

7. Hungary

8. Romania

9. Pakistan