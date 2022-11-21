Portugal take inaugural trophy in Leiria
Five games, five victories – and finally the trophy: this is the outcome for hosts Portugal at the inaugural World & European Wheelchair Handball Championship in the six-a-side format in Lleira.
Even the final against Netherlands was no major challenge for Portugal, who concluded with a 18:10 victory, after the hosts had easily beaten India 23:11 in the second semi-final of the competition.
The final was quite equal in the first half, but Portugal then pulled ahead from 9:7 at the break to win 18:10. Iderlindo Gomes and Ricardo Queiros were the top scorers. Portugal had already won the 2018 edition of the EHF European Wheelchair Handball Nations' Tournament.
In the other semi-final, the Netherlands beat Norway 11:5 after holding a 3:1 lead at the break. In a defence battle, the match winner was Dutch goalkeeper Joyce van Haaster.
However, Norway struck back in the bronze medal match – but they needed a penalty shoot-out to defeat India 15:14 after the score was 11:11 at the end of the regular time. The newly-built team of Spain – including the second top scorer Miguel Garcia Gomar (36 goals) – finished fifth after a 14:13 win over Croatia in the 5/6 placement match. Hungary finished seventh ahead of Romania and Pakistan.
Six players were selected for the All-Star team, with Netherlands' Joyce van Haaster being the top goalkeeper and the Most Valuable Female Player. Spain's Oscar Perales Perez, Croatia's Ante Stimac, India's Javed Ramjan Choudhari, Norway's Thor-Erik Strand and Portugal's Ricardo Quieros were also named in the All-Star team.
2022 World & European Wheelchair Handball Championship (six-a-side) final ranking
1. Portugal
2. Netherlands
3. Norway
4. India
5. Spain
6. Croatia
7. Hungary
8. Romania
9. Pakistan