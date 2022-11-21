Four unbeaten sides collide in round 3

In what could prove to be a pivotal round for the standings, the two leaders, Flensburg and Valur, meet in group B. The two sides who lost their first two games – TM Benidorm and Ystads IF HF – also face off in Spain.

In group C, RK Nexe and Fraikin BM. Granollers are seeking to continue their winning streaks, while Balatonfüredi KSE and Alpla Hard will try to stop their respective opponents and earn first points of the season.

In group D, Füchse Berlin face a tough test in Bitola against HC Eurofarm Pelister, while Skanderborg-Aarhus have their third consecutive away match when they meet Aguas Santas Milaneza. Meanwhile, Bidasoa Irun have the role of favourites against HC Motor.

GROUP A

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER)

Tuesday 22 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

only these two teams have won their first two games in group A

with 77 goals scored, Göppingen currently have the best offence in the EHF European League, while Montpellier are fifth, with 71 goals

two players moved from Montpellier to Göppingen last summer: Portuguese left back Gilberto Duarte and Croatian goalkeeper Marin Sego

Göppingen and Montpellier have never played against each other before in a European club competition

Göppingen have lost their last three Bundesliga games, including the last one against Minden (26:29). Montpellier, on the other hand, have won their last 11 games. The last one was on Saturday, against Limoges (33:26)



TATRAN Presov (SVK) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)

Tuesday 22 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

while Presov are yet to take a point in the group phase, Schaffhausen have already got two, thanks to their win in Veszprem in round 2 (33:25)

with 55 goals conceded, Schaffhausen currently have the third most efficient defence of the competition

since the last EHF European League round, Kadetten Schaffausen confirmed that Joan Canellas had extended his contract for one more season

Presov and Schaffhausen have never met in a European competition prior to this game

both teams drew in their most recent domestic games: Presov against Koprivnice in the Czech league (35:35) and Schaffhausen against Winterthur in the Swiss league (32:32)



SL Benfica (POR) vs Fejer B.A.L-Veszprem (HUN)

Tuesday 22 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV