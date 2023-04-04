Preparation ramps up for European Masters Games

Every four years, the European Masters Games is held, gathering masters athletes from all over Europe to compete in various disciplines. The aim of the event is to promote physical activity and healthy lifestyle choices among adults, as well as to provide an opportunity for athletes to compete in a fun and friendly atmosphere. This year's edition of the games will take place in Tampere, Finland, from June 26 to 9 July 2023, with over 29 sports disciplines on offer, including handball. In total, 7,500 master-aged athletes and supporters are expected in Tampere.

Handball teams interested in participating in the European Masters Games can apply through the official event website. The European Masters Games team fee for handball teams is 1,300 EUR, and the handball event will take place from 29 June to 2 July. Men have four categories: 35+, 45+, 50+ and 55+. The women can compete at 33+ and 43+. Registration is open until the end of April, and players with no team can find one via the official Facebook group.

In 2019, the European Masters Games in Turin, Italy, saw impressive performances from handball teams across different age categories. In the men's category, we saw teams compete at 35+, 45+ and 50+. The Portuguese team Masters Porto claimed the gold medal at 35+, while the Budapest Old Boys finished first in 45+; in 50+, a side from Odessa won outright. The women's 33+ and 43+ categories were both won by the Hungarian side Angyalok.

The upcoming games in Tampere give handball teams a new chance to showcase their skills, challenge themselves, and connect with others who share their love of handball.