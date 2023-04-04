Playing schedule for quarter-finals unveiled
Eight remaining teams in the EHF European League Men will have been whittled down to four by the time the quarter-final second legs have been completed on Tuesday 18 April 2023.
Before that, the four first leg ties will be taking place a week earlier, on Tuesday 11 April, as the teams battle it out to reach the EHF Finals Men, taking place at the Campushalle in Flensburg in 27/28 May 2023.
Tuesday very much remains EHF European League Men night for the quarter-finals, with two matches throwing-off at 18:45 CEST and two at 20:45 for both of the match dates.
The schedule in full is as follows:
Tuesday 11 April 2023
18:45 CEST: Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Füchse Berlin
18:45 CEST: Fraikin BM. Granollers vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt
20:45 CEST: Sporting CP vs Montpellier HB
20:45 CEST: Frisch Auf Göppingen vs RK Nexe
Tuesday 18 April 2023
18:45 CEST: Füchse Berlin vs Kadetten Schaffhausen
18:45 CEST: RK Nexe vs Frisch Auf Göppingen
20:45 CEST: SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Fraikin BM. Granollers
20:45 CEST: Montpellier HB vs Sporting CP