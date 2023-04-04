Playing schedule for quarter-finals unveiled

Before that, the four first leg ties will be taking place a week earlier, on Tuesday 11 April, as the teams battle it out to reach the EHF Finals Men, taking place at the Campushalle in Flensburg in 27/28 May 2023.

Tuesday very much remains EHF European League Men night for the quarter-finals, with two matches throwing-off at 18:45 CEST and two at 20:45 for both of the match dates.

The schedule in full is as follows:

Tuesday 11 April 2023

18:45 CEST: Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Füchse Berlin

18:45 CEST: Fraikin BM. Granollers vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt

20:45 CEST: Sporting CP vs Montpellier HB

20:45 CEST: Frisch Auf Göppingen vs RK Nexe

Tuesday 18 April 2023

18:45 CEST: Füchse Berlin vs Kadetten Schaffhausen

18:45 CEST: RK Nexe vs Frisch Auf Göppingen

20:45 CEST: SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Fraikin BM. Granollers

20:45 CEST: Montpellier HB vs Sporting CP