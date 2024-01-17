Replay of EHF EURO 2010 final as main round group I starts

It has not been different from all the previous games. I prepared Iceland as I will do Croatia, for example. Of course, I played with some of the Icelandic players’ fathers, like Ómar Ingi Magnusson’s father, but this game is just one of the four we will play in the main round. My feelings don’t come into account. But it is quite simple to prepare a game against players that you see all year round.

Alfred Gislason Head coach, Germany