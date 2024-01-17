Replay of EHF EURO 2010 final as main round group I starts
After the excitement of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 preliminary round, the teams qualified for main round group I begin the next phase of the competition in Cologne on Thursday.
We already played in the hardest group in the EURO and we will arrive again to the hardest group. But we know very well here in this European championship, it’s really, really hard to find a bad team.
It is impossible for our core of players to play seven matches in such short amount of time. Therefore, we will try to balance the minutes for everybody and give minutes to the players who featured less. But we are hungry for more, we want to be a good team. The first match against Hungary will be tough, because they are a very good team.
We already had the occasion to see Croatia on video, and this team has been blowing warm and cold alternatively. They delivered an impressive performance against Spain but the rest was a little bit less convincing. But we expect them to be very good tomorrow. A game between France and Croatia is always something important; in the past, those were often games in which medals were decided.
It has not been different from all the previous games. I prepared Iceland as I will do Croatia, for example. Of course, I played with some of the Icelandic players’ fathers, like Ómar Ingi Magnusson’s father, but this game is just one of the four we will play in the main round. My feelings don’t come into account. But it is quite simple to prepare a game against players that you see all year round.
I don’t have to say it will be a tough match, Germany at home in Cologne. It will be a difficult but great game for us to play. We will fight for the win.