20240117

Replay of EHF EURO 2010 final as main round group I starts

17 January 2024, 09:30

After the excitement of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 preliminary round, the teams qualified for main round group I begin the next phase of the competition in Cologne on Thursday.

Hungary and France have a small advantage as they currently have two points; Croatia and Austria each brought one point to Cologne; and Germany and Iceland will play for their first main round points.

GROUP I

Hungary vs Austria
Thursday 18 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Hungary are the only team in the group that won all their preliminary round matches
  • before the main round, Hungary are leaders of the group with two points while Austria are fourth with one point
  • Hungary defeated Iceland, Serbia, and Montenegro while Austria beat Romania before drawing with Croatia and Spain
  • so far, Hungary’s Bence Bánhidi scored 15 goals at the EHF EURO while Nikola Bylik has netted 18 times
  • Austria’s Constantin Möstl is one of three goalkeepers with the second-most saves at the EHF EURO – 31 after the preliminary round
  • Hungary and Austria faced each other once before at the EHF EURO: in the 2014 edition main round, Austria beat Hungary (25:24)

20240117 Sipos Quote AM
We already played in the hardest group in the EURO and we will arrive again to the hardest group. But we know very well here in this European championship, it’s really, really hard to find a bad team.
Adrián Sipos
Line player, Hungary
20240117 Pajovic Quote JC
It is impossible for our core of players to play seven matches in such short amount of time. Therefore, we will try to balance the minutes for everybody and give minutes to the players who featured less. But we are hungry for more, we want to be a good team. The first match against Hungary will be tough, because they are a very good team.
Ales Pajovic
Head coach, Austria

France vs Croatia
Thursday 18 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • France are currently second in the group with two points and Croatia are third with one point
  • in the preliminary round, France drew with Switzerland and beat Germany and North Macedonia while Croatia drew with Austria and beat Romania and Spain
  • Croatia’s Mario Sostaric has scored 18 goals so far, while Dika Mem has netted 17 times for France
  • Nikola Karabatic is five goals away from becoming the all-time top scorer at the Men's EHF EURO, passing Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson
  • France’s Rémi Desbonnet made 20 saves during the preliminary round while David Mandic stopped 17 shots for Croatia
  • Croatia and France played against each other 11 times at the EHF EURO: France won eight times, Croatia two and one game ended in a draw
  • this game is a replay of the EHF EURO 2010 final, when France beat Croatia 25:21

20240117 Gille Quote JE
We already had the occasion to see Croatia on video, and this team has been blowing warm and cold alternatively. They delivered an impressive performance against Spain but the rest was a little bit less convincing. But we expect them to be very good tomorrow. A game between France and Croatia is always something important; in the past, those were often games in which medals were decided.
Guillaume Gille
Head coach, France

Germany vs Iceland
Thursday 18 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams will start the main round with no points, as they respectively lost against France and Hungary
  • in the group phase, Germany lost to France and beat North Macedonia and Switzerland, while Iceland drew with Serbia, beat Montenegro and lost against Hungary
  • Germany’s Juri Knorr is the best scorer of the EHF EURO left in the competition, with 24 goals
  • Ómar Ingi Magnusson, Iceland’s best scorer, has netted 14 times in the group phase
  • Germany and Iceland have not played against each other at the EHF EURO since 2008. Overall, each team won one of the two confrontations
  • eight players in the Icelandic roster currently play in the German Bundesliga
  • this game will have live audio description in German for blind and visually impaired fans

20240117 Gislason Quote UH
It has not been different from all the previous games. I prepared Iceland as I will do Croatia, for example. Of course, I played with some of the Icelandic players’ fathers, like Ómar Ingi Magnusson’s father, but this game is just one of the four we will play in the main round. My feelings don’t come into account. But it is quite simple to prepare a game against players that you see all year round.
Alfred Gislason
Head coach, Germany
20240117 Gudjonsson Quote NT
I don’t have to say it will be a tough match, Germany at home in Cologne. It will be a difficult but great game for us to play. We will fight for the win.
Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson
Head coach, Iceland

Photos © Kolektiff Images

20240117 Gp I Media Calls JC
