OPUS world hit "Live is Life" is official song of Women's EHF EURO 2024
With two preliminary round groups, one main round group and the final weekend, co-host Austria is not only playing the main part in the Women's EHF EURO 2024, which is organised together with Hungary and Switzerland, but is also contributing to the competition’s song. "Live is Life", the global hit by Austrian cult band OPUS, is the official song of the Women's EHF EURO 2024, in a version adapted to suit the championship. The hit will be presented at the draw on 18 April in Vienna.