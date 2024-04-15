20241415

OPUS world hit "Live is Life" is official song of Women's EHF EURO 2024

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
15 April 2024, 14:00

With two preliminary round groups, one main round group and the final weekend, co-host Austria is not only playing the main part in the Women's EHF EURO 2024, which is organised together with Hungary and Switzerland, but is also contributing to the competition’s song. "Live is Life", the global hit by Austrian cult band OPUS, is the official song of the Women's EHF EURO 2024, in a version adapted to suit the championship. The hit will be presented at the draw on 18 April in Vienna.

The song "Live is Life", composed by guitarist Ewald Pfleger, was recorded 40 years ago, on 2 September 1984. Just a few weeks later, on 11 November 1984, the song was released. The rest is history.

The song reached number 1 in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, France, Spain, and Canada, and was honoured with gold and platin records in numerous countries. To this day, "Live is Life" is played on radio stations worldwide, as well as at sporting events.

To mark the 40th anniversary, another piece of history will be added to the official song of the Women's EHF EURO 2024, as it will be produced in a specially adapted version for the competition. OPUS will also be joined by the "Schick Sisters": the three sisters Katharina, Christine and Veronika will add their unmistakable voices to the band for the EHF EURO song. This combination makes the global hit the perfect song for the Women's EHF EURO 2024.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241415 W Euro 24 Song Opus Text

OPUS guitarist Ewald Pfleger says: "This year marks the 40th anniversary of our song "Live Is Life" and we are delighted to be able to revive our hit in a slightly modified version. We hope that the song will inspire fans and players alike at the Women's EHF EURO in November & December and that we can play our part in ensuring that this European Championship will be remembered forever. We are convinced that "Live Is Life" is a perfect fit for this major sporting event and that our global hit will continue to resound in European handball arenas in the future."

ÖHB Vice President Ingrid Felipe says: "An event like the European Championship in front of a home crowd is the dream of every sportswoman, especially because of the supportive atmosphere in the arena. The fact that we are able to present "Live Is Life", one of the greatest and most popular sporting event anthems for the nations and all their fans, as the signature song of the EHF EURO 2024 will certainly inspire the Austrian players in particular to give their best. Because everyone will give their best!"

 

photos courtesy of OPUS media service

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

UH20209
Previous Article Respect Your Talent goes digital
DH 6061
Next Article Beach handball draw to set groups for YAC and senior competitions

Latest news

More News