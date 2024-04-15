The song "Live is Life", composed by guitarist Ewald Pfleger, was recorded 40 years ago, on 2 September 1984. Just a few weeks later, on 11 November 1984, the song was released. The rest is history.

The song reached number 1 in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, France, Spain, and Canada, and was honoured with gold and platin records in numerous countries. To this day, "Live is Life" is played on radio stations worldwide, as well as at sporting events.

To mark the 40th anniversary, another piece of history will be added to the official song of the Women's EHF EURO 2024, as it will be produced in a specially adapted version for the competition. OPUS will also be joined by the "Schick Sisters": the three sisters Katharina, Christine and Veronika will add their unmistakable voices to the band for the EHF EURO song. This combination makes the global hit the perfect song for the Women's EHF EURO 2024.