19:39 | FULL-TIME

A nailbiting last few minutes for the fans as Croatia play with a man down after Filip Glavas is suspended for fouling Dylan Nahi. As France's power play period ends, with about 30 seconds on the clock, Nicolas Tournat scores to give France a two-goal lead.

Goran Perkovac calls a timeout to see if Croatia can pull off a miracle - but their attack is clumsy and produces nothing and France can celebrate a narrow win.

Dika Mem, with six goals including five assists, is the Grundfos Player of the Match.

This puts France in a strong position in the group, with four points ahead of Austria's three.

19:32

But wait, Dominik Kuzmanovic saves AGAIN and Croatia transition fast and are back to within one goal.

19:30

France have a three-goal lead going into the last five minutes - as promised, it's a close game. They look like they might just hang on but it's going to be tight as Luka Lovre Klarica scores his fourth to make it 31:29.

19:23

France lead 27:26 and both Dika Mem and Veron Nacinovic are suspended at the same time - Mem distinctly unhappy. Croatia are in attack but the pace of play has slowed.

19:17

France's four-goal lead has been cut to two and Croatia are pressing hard now in attack and defence. Maybe that loss of Ludovic Fabregas is starting to pay ...

19:12

An empty net beckons Nikola Karabatic and he scores his fifth goal of the game - his 10th of the tournament, putting him past Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson.

𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐘 🤩 With 𝟮𝟴𝟵 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦 Nikola Karabatic has scored more than anyone ever in Men’s EHF EURO history 🔥



Is there anything left to say about him? 🤯#ehfeuro2024 #heretoplay @FRAHandball pic.twitter.com/JyC8eEtSPL — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 18, 2024

19:08

France have a mini-run and go ahead 24:21, sparking a timeout for Croatia. A couple of turnovers have proved costly.

Dylan Nahi is now on on the left wing in place of Hugo Descat and has scored his first.

But Ludovic Fabregas receives his third two-minute suspension after hanging on to Veron Nacinovic's shirt for too long, and his game is done; is this a glimmer of hope for Croatia?

19:02

Ludovic Fabregas receives his second two-minute suspension for a clumsy foul - France can't lose him, he is key to defence. Croatia continue to press hard, although France lead 21:20.

18:57

Nikola Karabatic has equalled the all-time Men's EHF EURO top scorer rankings. His 288th goal at final tournaments levels with the record set by Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson. Both men are some way off Cristina Neagu's 303 goals in EHF EURO tournaments.

18:54

The second half begins.

18:50

This sublime in-flight pass and goal from Hugo Descat to Yanis Lenne was one of the highlights of that close first half.



18:39 | HALF-TIME

France's defence has crumbled a little under pressure from Croatia, and Croatia are scoring more easily.

Just before the break, Veron Nacinovic reached high to block Elohim Prandi and whacked Prandi in the face. A video review by the referees made it a two-minute suspension, but France could not capitalise on the power play in the seconds left in the half.

Dominik Kuzmanovic's save rate is now 55 per cent (six saves). Dika Mem is the top scorer with five goals and several players have scored three.

18:32

Dominik Kuzmanovic is changing the face of the game, with four saves (50 per cent) since he came on. France lead 17:15.

18:28

Croatia are scoring quickly now - blocking the French attack and scoring on the fast break, with two in a row from Marin Jelinic. They've stopped France from pulling further ahead.

18:23

Better defending from France has helped them to a 13:10 lead and the flow is much better now from the Olympic champions. Croatia are struggling a little; they've swapped Matej Mandic for Dominik Kuzmanovic in goal.

18:17

Dika Mem's third goal gives France a 9:8 lead, and after their good start, Croatia are finding life tougher. Goran Perkovac calls a timeout.

18:10

Mario Sostaric has scored a perfect 20 goals from 20 shots this tournament. He puts Croatia up 5:3.

Nikola Karabatic nets his first of the game, and that's four to go until he overtakes Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson.

18:05

A fairly level start to the game in terms of goals, but Croatia's defence is better than France's and it's taking France much longer to score anything.

18:00

France and Croatia throw off, but without Domagoj Duvnjak who's sitting this one out.

17:45

This isn't the first time Croatia have played France in the LANXESS arena - they met here almost exactly five years ago at the 2019 IHF Men's World Championship, with Croatia winning 23:20 in the main round. But in 2007 in Cologne, in the world championship quarter-final, France won by three goals (21:18). In fact, close games are the pattern for these two teams, so we're hoping the same happens today.

One last milestone to keep an eye on: five goals for Nikola Karabatic would make him the all-time Men's EHF EURO top scorer.

17:30

We're now starting to think about France vs Croatia, a replay of the EHF EURO 2010 final and a match between two perennial rivals. They've played each other 12 times at the EHF EURO, with France winning nine of those games, including a 27:22 victory in Szeged two years ago.

France broke through the 3,000-goal marker at the EHF EURO in their last game against Germany; Croatia are 41 goals away from the same target, which realistically they will hit in the next main round match.

17:15

Austria have their second win of the tournament (as well as two draws), Hungary lose, and the Men's EHF EURO 2024 just keeps getting more interesting.