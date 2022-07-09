10:14

Both groups are pretty tight at the Men's EHF Beach Handball Championship 2022 before the teams play their last match later today. After Friday evening's play, no team is unbeaten as the battle for the semi-final spots is going down to the wire:

in group A, Hungary defeated Ukraine 2:0 in their last match Friday and are sole leaders with six points; on the hunt are France, Netherlands, Ukraine, and Switzerland with four points each

in group B, Türkiye suffered their first defeat on Friday night – 2:0 against Germany, and both teams now lead with six points from four matches; Poland, Sweden, and Romania all follow on four points, leaving the race to the knockout phase wide open

9:55

The teams at the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 enjoy a rest day after the first two matches of the preliminary round.

These are the results from the late matches Friday:

Group A: Poland vs Spain 32:41; Norway vs Portugal 26:35

Group C: Montenegro vs Croatia 25:28; France vs Sweden 24:31

Those results mean that Spain and Portugal have secured the top two spots in group A with four points each, while their direct duel Sunday will decide who wins the group.

Sweden are also on four points in group C, followed by Croatia and France on two. With a draw against Croatia on Sunday, Sweden would lock up the No. 1 spot.