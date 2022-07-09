Summer blog: Big day at YAC and beach events across Europe
The Summer Blog on eurohandball.com guides you through all the action at the various Younger Age Category (YAC) and beach handball events taking place this summer.
- Summer blog for Saturday 9 July 2022
- Beach: the preliminary round ends at both the EHF Beach Handball Championship (men and women) and the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO (men and women) in Prague
- YAC: the M20 EHF Championship in Varna is ready for the semi-finals: Czech Republic vs Netherlands at 16:30 CEST; Austria vs Finland at 19:00 CEST
- YAC: the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal has a rest day; the preliminary round concludes on Sunday
- all matches are streamed live on EHFTV
Saturday 9 July 2022
10:14
Both groups are pretty tight at the Men's EHF Beach Handball Championship 2022 before the teams play their last match later today. After Friday evening's play, no team is unbeaten as the battle for the semi-final spots is going down to the wire:
- in group A, Hungary defeated Ukraine 2:0 in their last match Friday and are sole leaders with six points; on the hunt are France, Netherlands, Ukraine, and Switzerland with four points each
- in group B, Türkiye suffered their first defeat on Friday night – 2:0 against Germany, and both teams now lead with six points from four matches; Poland, Sweden, and Romania all follow on four points, leaving the race to the knockout phase wide open
9:55
The teams at the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 enjoy a rest day after the first two matches of the preliminary round.
These are the results from the late matches Friday:
- Group A: Poland vs Spain 32:41; Norway vs Portugal 26:35
- Group C: Montenegro vs Croatia 25:28; France vs Sweden 24:31
Those results mean that Spain and Portugal have secured the top two spots in group A with four points each, while their direct duel Sunday will decide who wins the group.
Sweden are also on four points in group C, followed by Croatia and France on two. With a draw against Croatia on Sunday, Sweden would lock up the No. 1 spot.
9:30
Good morning, and welcome to another edition of our Summer Blog!
Lots of handball is being played across Europe these days – both indoor and on the beach – so we guide you through all the action here.
Let's start with looking back at what happened yesterday... and send congratulations to Spain! They have dominated the Women's 16 European Open 2022 in Sweden and defeated Romania 29:19 in the final Friday night.
