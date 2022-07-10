Summer blog: Hungary grab first gold on Super Sunday
- Summer blog for Sunday 10 July 2022
- Beach: last day in Prague, with the finals of the EHF Beach Handball Championship (men and women) at 18:45 and 19:30 CEST...
- Beach: ... and the semi-finals (9:45/11:15 CEST) and finals (14:15/15:00 CEST) of the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO (men and women)
- YAC: also the last day for the M20 EHF Championship in Varna, where Czech Republic and Austria play the final at 17:00 CEST
- YAC: the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal resumes at 13:00 CEST with a full schedule in the afternoon and evening to conclude the preliminary round
Sunday 10 July 2022
14:58
Congratulations to Hungary! They are the first gold medal winners today, taking the title in the Men's 16 Beach Handball EURO 2022 in Prague. They beat Spain 2:0 (18:15, 15:14) in the final...
... and remarkably, we are about to witness the identical final in the women's competition, where Spain and Hungary have just thrown off for their final.
14:45
Welcome back to the Summer Blog for this bumper handball Sunday. Best to start with showing you one of the best actions on any court so far today: watch this incredible goal-from-his-own-half-to-beat-the-buzzer by Sweden's Albert Mansson in the M20 EHF EURO 2022 match against Croatia:
9:40
With the action on the sandy courts in Prague about to start, here is a heads-up for later today...
... because we will go live on our Home of Handball Twitch channel this afternoon for the medal matches at the YAC 16 EHF EURO 2022! Renowned EHFTV commentator Chris O'Reilly and professional player Labrina Tsàkalou will host a live show full of fun and facts on the closing day of the beach events in Prague.
9:00
Good morning! The Summer Blog is here again – and I think you might want some guidance on this Super Sunday. What a day of handball is ahead of us, with six events in three different countries running at same time and five of these events heading into their medal matches.
It is just too much to get it all in one overview here, but I have tried to pack the main matches coming your way live on EHFTV in this schedule:
- 9:45 CEST: semi-finals Hungary vs Germany and Croatia vs Spain in the men's event of the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO
- 11:15 CEST: semi-finals Spain vs Ukraine and Netherlands vs Hungary in the women's event of the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO
- 12:45 CEST: men's bronze medal match of the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO
- 13:00 | 15:30 | 18:00 | 20:30 CEST: last matches in all four preliminary round groups of the M20 EHF EURO
- 13:30 CEST: women's bronze medal match of the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO
- 14:15 CEST: men's final of the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO
- 14:30 CEST: bronze medal match Netherlands vs Finland at the M20 EHF Championship
- 15:00 CEST: women's final of the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO
- 17:00 CEST: final Czech Republic vs Austria at the M20 EHF Championship
- 17:15 CEST: bronze medal match Türkiye vs Ukraine in the men's event of the EHF Beach Handball Championship
- 18:00 CEST: bronze medal match Croatia vs France in the women's event of the EHF Beach Handball Championship
- 18:45 CEST: men's final Hungary vs Germany at the EHF Beach Handball Championship
- 19:30 CEST: women's final Hungary vs Poland at the EHF Beach Handball Championship