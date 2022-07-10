9:40

With the action on the sandy courts in Prague about to start, here is a heads-up for later today...

... because we will go live on our Home of Handball Twitch channel this afternoon for the medal matches at the YAC 16 EHF EURO 2022! Renowned EHFTV commentator Chris O'Reilly and professional player Labrina Tsàkalou will host a live show full of fun and facts on the closing day of the beach events in Prague.

You don't want to miss that!

9:00

Good morning! The Summer Blog is here again – and I think you might want some guidance on this Super Sunday. What a day of handball is ahead of us, with six events in three different countries running at same time and five of these events heading into their medal matches.

It is just too much to get it all in one overview here, but I have tried to pack the main matches coming your way live on EHFTV in this schedule: