Sweden break all records, 11 teams take second victory in EHF EURO qualifiers

Sweden break all records, 11 teams take second victory in EHF EURO qualifiers

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EHF / Kevin Domas
08 November 2026, 18:57

This Sunday marked the end of the first phase of the EHF EURO 2028 qualifiers, and the 13 games the fans witnessed delivered their share of top-level handball.

The closest game of this Sunday was played in Podgorica, where the Faroe Islands and Montenegro shared points in group 4.

Across the eight groups, 11 teams enjoyed their second victory on Sunday, taking them a step closer to the final tournament. On the other hand, teams that are still on zero points will have to react when the EHF EURO qualifiers resume in March next year.

  • Sweden broke their own records, including one for most goals in an international game, in their impressive victory over Luxembourg (50:20)

  • in the other group 8 game, Greece surprised North Macedonia and kept their hopes of the final tournament alive (29:24)

  • after breaking their record for most goals scored on Wednesday, Iceland delivered another offensive blinder to beat Estonia (39:26)

  • France won their second game of the week, this time in Latvia (44:29)

  • two players scored 12 goals: Lithuania’s Mindaugas Dumcius and Georgia’s Giorgi Tskhovrebadze

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QUALIFIERS ROUND 2

GROUP 1

LITHUANIA VS NETHERLANDS 27:41 (13:19)

H2H: 0-2-1

Top scorers: Mindaugas Dumcius 12/15 (Lithuania) ; Niels Versteijnen 7/11 and Dani Beijens 7/8 (Netherlands)

After beating Finland on Wednesday night, the Netherlands picked up exactly where they left off on Sunday, despite the early hour. Despite Mindaugas Dumcius scoring six in the first half alone, never were Lithuania able to hold off their visitors’ firepower. The Dutch advantage grew steadily throughout the first half, reaching seven goals when Dani Baijens netted his second personal goal in the 27th minute. The centre-back was elemental for his team in the second half, scoring seven overall to help the Oranje increase their advantage even more. The ten-goal advantage was reached 11 minutes before the final siren and even though Lithuanian player Dumcius netted 12 goals, his team clearly did not have the upper hand in that game.

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Lithuanian Handball Federation
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Lithuanian Handball Federation
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Lithuanian Handball Federation

GROUP 2

Türkiye vs Norway 31:45 (15:22)

H2H: 1-1-10

Top scorers: Tobias Cvetko 11/13 (Türkiye) ; August Perdersen 9/11 (Norway)

For 15 minutes, Türkiye goalkeeper Can Adanır put doubts in Norwegian players’ heads. Stopping most of the shots directed at him, he helped the hosts take a two-goal lead, in a fired-up atmosphere. A timeout from Norway coach Magnus Andersson helped the visitors get on the right track. As the visitors only conceded one goal between minutes 18 and 27, they took a six-goal advantage that they converted into a seven-goal one, thanks to Tobias Grøndahl’s buzzer-beater at the break. Never were the hosts able to turn things around after the break. As Torbjørn Bergerud played a blinder, saving 45% of the shots he received, his team increased its advantage, beating its record for most goals scored in an EHF EURO qualifiers game along the way. And despite Tobias Cvetko scoring 11, Türkiye could not help but take their second defeat of the week.

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Turkiye
We fought very well in the first half. I believe we played a fluid style of handball that caught Norway by surprise. We defended well, but Norway are one of the best teams in the world and they play at a very high pace. Whenever our performance dipped, Norway made no mistakes, extending the lead to win the match.
Enis Harun Hacıoğlu
Left wing, Türkiye
Norway
The atmosphere was great. It was like we expected, and Türkiye came out with a phenomenal tempo. They were playing very fast at the beginning of the match, but we were just as fast as them, and we just continued with our work and won the match by 14 goals. We are satisfied with the win.
Torbjørn Bergerud
Goalkeeper, Norway
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Georgia vs Austria 23:35 (9:17)

H2H: 1-0-6

Top scorers: Giorgi Tskhovrebadze 12/21 (Georgia) ; Sebastian Frimmel 5/6, and Jakob Nigg 5/5 (Austria)

Austria left no chance to their hosts right from throw-off. Aware that a trip to Tbilissi can be tricky, they started firing on all cylinders. Thanks to their defence, the visitors offered themselves plenty of opportunities to score on fastbreaks. And after only 11 minutes, they were already ahead by seven. Never were Georgia able to recover from such a bad start. Giorgi Tskhovrebadze did everything in his power to make the tables turn, taking 21 shots and scoring 11 of them, but that was just not enough. Austria proved to be collectively much better, as every court player but Franko Lastro scored at least once. The advantage reached 10 goals shortly after the second half resumed and Austria could keep the game under control throughout the second half to take two more points in these qualifiers.

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Georgia
We are disappointed with the result, but we gave our best despite having an incomplete squad. It was a difficult match, and we know that we have the potential to perform much better. We will use this experience to improve, and I am confident that we will come back stronger in March and May. We will continue working hard and fighting for our goals.
Giorgi Tskhovrebadze
Right back, Georgia
Austria
I am really happy with the performance of my team. It was really great. At the beginning, we were really focused on playing a really good game in both defence and attack. I can only congratulate my team.
Iker Romero
Head coach, Austria
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Giga Gurasashvili/GNHF
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Giga Gurasashvili/GNHF

GROUP 3

Ukraine vs Serbia 30:41 (16:19)

H2H: 1-0-1

Top scorers: Ihor Turchenko 10/12 (Ukraine) ; Uroš Kojadinović 9/10 (Serbia)

The first of the two games played in Presov today gave the local fans a thriller. Even though Serbia started better, taking an early five-goal advantage, Ukraine managed to put themselves back on track after a while. Ihor Turchenko was elemental in that process, scoring five in the first half alone. In his wake, the hosts came back within one goal eight minutes before the break, when Dmytro Artemenko netted his second goal of the day. If the first half was a tight one, the second half was pretty one-sided. Serbia’s coach Raul Gonzalez helped his players improve their defence, which recovered many balls, opening the way to fast breaks. While the gap was four goals in minute 36, it was 11 goals ten minutes later, as Ukraine could not find a way to score. With Uroš Kojadinović scoring eight goals, the visitors could safely cruise to the end of the game, taking two more points along the way.

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Ukraine
We also tried to put up a strong fight against Serbia, especially considering how much this home match meant to us. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned in the second half. We played a lot in a 7-on-6 formation, which worked well in the first half, but we made too many unnecessary mistakes and turnovers, allowing our opponents to score several goals into an empty net. Our 7-on-6 strategy was effective in the first half, but we struggled to maintain the same level of performance in the second half, particularly in our 6-on-6 play. We still have some difficulties to overcome, but we will continue working on improving our performance.
Vadym Brazhnyk
Head coach, Ukraine
Serbia
We got off to a slow start and struggled quite a bit in the opening stages of the game. At half-time, we were only two goals ahead, but we stepped up our defensive performance in the second half, with our goalkeepers providing excellent support. We managed to score several easy goals and ultimately lived up to our status as favourites.
Ognjen Cenic
Centre back, Serbia
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Ukrainian Handball Federation
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Ukrainian Handball Federation

Estonia vs Iceland 26:39 (10:23)

H2H: 0-1-8

Top scorers: Arno Vare 4/5, Karl Roosna 4/7, Artur Morgenson 4/4 (Estonia) ; Bjarki Már Elisson 9/11 (Iceland)

Iceland broke some records on Wednesday night during their game against Ukraine, and they turned up in similar form on Sunday in Tallinn. Scoring 23 in the first half – including nine for Bjarki Már Elisson – the visitors never left any chance to their opponents. A 6:0 series in the middle of the first half gave them a comfortable advantage that became a 10-goal one in minute 19. As Viktor Gísli Hallgrímsson pulled off some important saves, Iceland were already on their way to victory at the break. As they opened their bench in the second half, their advantage did not increase much, also because Estonia showed some improvement after the break. The advantage reached 17 goals in the middle of the second half but thanks to Arno Vare and Hendrick Koks, Estonia managed to reduce it to 13 goals at the final whistle.

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Estonia
We were mostly in the game for the first ten minutes, but after that, they completely took over. In the second half, when they brought on some substitutes, we managed to create a few opportunities of our own. However, we were still facing one of the best teams in the world. Compared to our game against Serbia, though, we showed better teamwork.
Karl Roosna
Centre back, Estonia
Iceland
We actually got off to a slow start, but once we found our rhythm, we stuck to our game plan and everything went exactly as we had agreed. Estonia also have some talented players. They still have a long way to go, but anything is possible.
Bjarki Már Elisson
Left wing, Iceland
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GROUP 4

Kosovo vs Hungary 20:34 (12:17)

H2H: 0-0-1

Top scorers: Shaban Zogaj 5/10 (Kosovo) ; Bence Krakovszki 10/13 (Hungary)

Hungary made it two out of two in Kosovo on Sunday, but things took some time to take shape for them. After 14 minutes, both teams were level, and it took three goals in a row from Bence Krakovszki to start things up for the visitors. As they amped up the pace, Hungary were ahead by five at the break, before putting their foot on the pedal when coming back from the locker room. As László Bartucz pulled off some important saves – 14 in total – his team increased its advantage, well helped by Bence Krakovszki’s 10 goals. Kosovo were left without a reaction and could not do anything to turn things around, as their opponents cruised away to their second win of the week.

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Kosovo
We put in a good performance in the first half, but the gap in level between us and Hungary is very significant. In the second half, we couldn't manage anything; I am not satisfied with our performance. Matches against a team like Hungary are always difficult. We faced a tough draw, with three very strong opponents. We have a match coming up against Montenegro; with some players returning and the support of our home crowd, we might have a chance. I still believe we can deliver good performances and do our absolute best.
Jesper Östlund,
Head coach, Kosovo
Hungary
We had a bad start, then we managed to control the game with good defence and saves in goal. We built a big advantage, managed it until the end and enjoyed the match.
Zoran Ilić
Right back, Hungary
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Montenegro vs Faroe Islands 34:34 (18:17)

H2H: 1-2-1

Top scorers: Branko Vujović 9/13 (Montenegro) ; Elias á Skipagøtu 8/9 (Faroe Islands)

The closest game on this Sunday came at the end of the afternoon in Podgorica. Mind you, the fans in the arena had to wait until the 54th minute to see one team take a two-goal advantage. Before that, hosts and visitors had replied to each other in a perfect symphony, Vilhelm Poulsen echoing every Branko Vujović goal with one of his own. In an amazing atmosphere, things came down to the last five minutes, as the Faroe Islands came back from their two-goal deficit, thanks to Elias á Skipagøtu. The THW Kiel centre-back even put his team ahead by one with less than two minutes to play, but Arsenije Dragašević did not miss the opportunity to give his team the point of the draw, a result that seemed logical given the course of the game.

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Montenegro
This point is worth its weight in gold for us. It was not easy to play a match like this, especially after the heavy defeat in Hungary. It shows that we are mentally strong and ready for games that are decided in the closing stages. The Faroe Islands play 7-on-6, they are very well organised and know each other extremely well, so it will only be after some time has passed that we fully realise just how important this point is.
Zoran Roganović
Head coach, Montenegro
Faroe Islands
It was a tough match. We knew it would be difficult playing in Montenegro and how challenging our opponents can be in front of their home fans. We were two goals behind, but in the end, a draw was a fair result.
Hákun West av Teigum
Right wing. Faroe Islands
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Vuk Raicevic/HF Montenegro
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Vuk Raicevic/HF Montenegro

GROUP 5

Bosnia Herzegovina vs Czechia 19:32 (7:13)

H2H: 2-0-6

Top scorers: Renato Cajic 5/6 (Bosnia Herzegovina) ; Matěj Klíma 4/5, Tomáš Piroch 4/6 (Czechia)

Czechia made it clear from the first second that defence was going to be the key in Sunday’s confrontation. Conceding only seven in the first half, thanks to Tomáš Mrkva’s five saves, the visitors took the upper hand in the first minutes. Despite Bosnia Herzegovina rising to the challenge and polishing their defensive skills, the hosts really struggled to score. And to win a game of handball, well, that is a problem. And that remained Bosnia’s problem throughout the whole game. Their offensive efficiency was below 30% at the end of the game, while Czechia’s even improved in the second half. Daniel Kubeš’ players managed to find solutions in the second half, making their advantage reach 10 goals in the 45th minute. Thanks to this impressive performance and to their second victory in a row, Czechia are now sole leaders in group 5 after two rounds.

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RSBiH / SPORT1.BA
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GROUP 6

Latvia vs France 29:44 (15:25)

H2H: 1-0-4

Top scorers: Janis Pavels Valkovskis 10/19 (Latvia) ; Hugo Descat 6/8 (France)

After their average victory against Romania on Thursday night, France had openly warned that they wanted to give a much better performance in Latvia, and judging by their first-half performance, they indeed did. Scoring 25 goals, spread across nine players, was enough to take a break in this Sunday’s game. Despite Janis Pavels Valkovskis scoring seven before the break, the hosts were not efficient enough defensively to be able to turn things around. Heavily rotating their team after half-time, France did not slow down in the process. With every court player but Dylan Nahi scoring at least once, the EHF EURO titleholders remained in control in the second half. And while Janis Pavels Valkovskis put on one hell of a show, scoring 10 overall, France were not threatened and cruised to their second win of the week.

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Dace Eihvalde / Latvian Handball Federation
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Dace Eihvalde / Latvian Handball Federation
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Dace Eihvalde / Latvian Handball Federation

Romania vs Poland 28:30 (16:19)

H2H: 6-0-6

Top scorers: Andrei Buzle 11/15, Demis Grigoraș 11/15 (Romania) ; Michał Olejniczak 7/11 (Poland)

The beginning of the game between Romania and Poland was far from telling the whole story. While Poland started better, with Marcel Jastrzębski making crucial saves and Michał Daszek scoring twice in a row, the hosts were quick to react. After being down by five, Romania came back on the scoreboard and within two, as Demis Grigoraș took on scoring duties. This led to a disputed second half, where both teams traded goals without either taking the upper hand. Andrei Buzle levelled the score with 18 minutes left to play, and in the end, it all came down to the wire. As neither team scored for five minutes, it was finally Poland that unlocked the situation, thanks to Michał Olejniczak, who put his team ahead by two again, with five minutes remaining. Poland were never going to get caught again, one last save from Jastrzębski putting them out of harm’s way and on their way to their second win of the week.

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Romania
The atmosphere was incredible. Everyone, from the stands to the players on the court, put in an enormous effort. We conceded 19 goals in the first half, which ultimately proved to be too much of a deficit to overcome as the game went on. Today, there was some nervousness at the start, and towards the end, the game became very fragmented. We want to keep fighting for our chance until the very end. We have a two-game series against Latvia to win, not a game against France followed by picking up points in Poland.
Sandu Florin Iacob
Head coach, Romania
Poland
The entire game was really tough for us, and we expected a difficult challenge today. Our coach prepared us very well tactically. We are happy to come away with the two points, especially because playing in Romania is always a tough challenge. We are delighted with this win!
Michał Olejniczak
Centre back, Poland
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GROUP 7

Slovakia vs Germany 27:39 (12:24)

H2H: 0-1-7

Top scorers: Jakub Valent 8/17 (Slovakia) ; Lukas Zerbe 7/7 (Germany)

In the second game played in Presov on Sunday afternoon, Germany showed no mercy to their hosts. Breaking away on the scoreboard thanks to a perfectly played offensive partition, the 2016 EHF EURO champions displayed an impressive collective force. With Lukas Zerbe and Johannes Golla in great form and Andreas Wolff making important saves, the visitors took the upper hand and were already ahead by 12 at the break. Slovakia showed a much-needed reaction after the break, as their offence finally found some solutions. Jakub Valent was the perfect example, scoring eight goals overall and helping his team draw over the course of the second half. Not enough, though, to be able to turn things around and prevent Germany from taking two deserved points.

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2026 Slovakia Germny Misovych10
Slovak Handball Federation_Radovan Stoklasa
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GROUP 8

Luxembourg vs Sweden 20:59 (10:26)

H2H: 0-0-1

Top scorers: Samuel Itua Etute 8/16 (Luxembourg) ; Ludvig Hallbäck 8/8 (Sweden)

Sunday was a day for records in Luxembourg. 1,100 fans had sold out the Coque Arena in Luxemburg, but what the local supporters witnessed was a one-sided game. When Didier Dinart took a timeout after eight minutes, the locals were just down by two. At the break, they were trailing by 14, having conceded 26 goals, and all of their hopes were gone. As Ludvig Hallbäck and Emil Mellegård scored 13 combined goals, Sweden were comfortably on top on the scoreboard. Sweden did not concede a single goal in the first 12 minutes of the second half, still remaining focused in order to break their own EHF EURO qualifiers records. And break records they did, as they scored the most goals ever in a qualifying game, as well as beating their record for biggest win, as both their goalkeepers finished the game with an efficiency over 50%. On the other end of the spectrum, Luxembourg suffered their biggest defeat ever in a qualifying game.

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Luxembourg
You have to return to the basics for the international level. The players really stepped up; overall, their attitude was very positive. Despite the heavy scoreline, they are trying – trying to learn, trying to evolve. It’s a process, and we know that going through experiences like this is a necessary part of moving forward. In the last 15 days, there have been some very positive developments. It is also clear that this is a very young team.
Didier Dinart
Head coach, Luxembourg
Sweden
I am very happy about the result and I felt very honoured to be Sweden’s captain today. I am also happy for all those new guys who came in and showed their qualities. It was a really good performance. Everybody wanted to prove how good they are and everybody played a really good game. It does not matter if we have the regular team or the new guys on court, they all love to play handball.
Felix Möller
Line player, Sweden
LH 3575
FLH
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FLH

Greece vs North Macedonia 29:24 (16:9)

H2H: 3-0-6

Top scorers: Achilleas Toskas 7/10, Michalil Nektarios Stathis 7/10 (Greece); Nikola Kosteski 8/11 (North Macedonia)

On Sunday afternoon, Greece delivered a completely different performance than they did in Sweden earlier this week. Backed up by fans who had sold out the Chalkida arena, the hosts did not leave any chance to their opponents in the first half. As Michail Stathis scored five in the first part alone and Petros Boukovinas saved five shots, Greece increased their advantage steadily. If the two teams were only separated by one goal in the 12th minute, 11 minutes later, the hosts were ahead by six, thanks to a tough and perfectly organised defence. If Kiril Lazarov obviously gave some tips to his players to help them score some goals, Greece had built up their confidence in the first half. Even if their opponents pushed, toughening up their defence, the hosts stayed comfortably on top, as Petros Boukovinas made some important saves in the middle of the second half. The advantage never went below five goals, meaning that Greece took two important points to keep their EHF EURO dream alive.

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Greece
A huge victory for our team and another fantastic effort from all the players. I am truly proud of my teammates. Everyone gives 100% with complete focus. We managed to neutralise all of our opponents' strengths. Personally, I am not satisfied with finishing third in the group. We will fight for second place.
Petros Boukovinas
Goalkeeper, Greece
Macedonia
I believe that the Greek national team deserved to win today. They were the better team. We made a very poor start to the match. We respected Greece, but that was not enough. The new player in the left-back position (Stathis) was a surprise for us. He is a young player who scored a lot of goals. Toskas was also very good. We need to take things step by step. At the end of May, Greece will come to play on our home court, and I believe that match will be the one that decides second place in the group.
Kiril Lazarov
Head coach, North Macedonia
GRE MKD 013
Paris Sarrikostas
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