This Sunday marked the end of the first phase of the EHF EURO 2028 qualifiers, and the 13 games the fans witnessed delivered their share of top-level handball.

The closest game of this Sunday was played in Podgorica, where the Faroe Islands and Montenegro shared points in group 4.

Across the eight groups, 11 teams enjoyed their second victory on Sunday, taking them a step closer to the final tournament. On the other hand, teams that are still on zero points will have to react when the EHF EURO qualifiers resume in March next year.