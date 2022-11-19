Three teams with clean record after opening day

The tournament, a cooperation between EHF and IHF, continues on Saturday with the remaining group matches with nine teams, the play-offs for two semi-final spots, and the consolation round for teams ranked seventh through ninth.

The two group winners will directly proceed to the semi-finals on Sunday. On Saturday night, the teams ranked second and third in both groups will play cross matches to confirm the two remaining semi-finalists.

All matches at the tournament are streamed live on EHFTV.

Besides seven European teams, India and Pakistan are part of the event, though Pakistan participate without ranking, as their matches will be played regularly but afterwards awarded two points and 0:12 goals for the opponents.

This is a mixed championship with all squads featuring at least three female players, while always at least one female field player has to be on court.