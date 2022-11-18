Norway power to 12th EHF EURO final

Thorir Hergeirsson (ISL) – coach Norway: “France played an outstanding tournament so far. We were not afraid, but had big respect for them. We prepared very well on their counter attacks and breakthroughs, we worked very hard after the defeat against Denmark. We have some methods when we lose games, look on things we can change fast. This was a good focus how to win against France. Finally, defence and Silje in the goal were great, and we were quite good in attack.”

Olivier Krumbholz (FRA) – coach: “We were very bad in attack, made too many technical mistake. Norway played fast, and in the end you could see: when we play like this against Norway, we cannot win – but: we win together and we lose together. Now we fight for the bronze medal.”

Maren Aardahl (NOR) – line player: “Before the match we had a great atmosphere in the locker room and were very focused. We were very present from the start, after we had started some matches before with problems. This time, we were not struggling and kept this presence throughout the whole match."

Estelle Nze Minko (FRA) – left back: “In sport, you have to accept winning and losing. We still have a chance to win a medal. We lost today, but the journey is not over. We will cry tonight, but on Sunday we give 100 percent for the bronze.”