Underdogs shock big guns to lift ebt trophies

Escola de Formação de Espinho - Os Tigres / LEVEL turned on the heat in the knockout stage of the men's competition as, despite finishing fourth in the group phase, the Portuguese club outplayed their opponents in the business end of the tournament to win the title. In the final, Spanish side Salazones Herpac BMP Barbate were very close to equalising the result by taking the second set. But Os Tigres’ Julio Sierra Garcia, who scored an incredible 20 points in the match, stole the victory with a golden goal in the second set to spark the celebrations on the sand.

Similar to Os Tigres’ journey to the title, Spain’s CBMP Ciudad de Málaga placed third in the group stage before going all the way to the trophy in the women's competition. The Spanish club also met a Portuguese team in the final, AD IA Sports, having lost to the club in the group stage, but Ciudad de Málaga were the better team in the final and comfortably won 2:0 on the wings of the ebt Finals 2024 MVP Mariam Gonzalez Llambrich, who scored 16 points in the last match in Lacanau.

The Malága-based team’s celebrations marked the end of beautiful scenes over the four days of action on the coast of France, while Irish club Niterói Rugby FC won third place in both the men’s and women's competitions.