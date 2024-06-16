ebt Finals 2024 All-star Teams revealed

The online vote closed on Sunday at 14:00 CEST. as the final matches at the event held in Lacanau, France, approached. More than 2,000 votes were cast.

Women's ebt Finals 2024 All-star Team

MVP: Mariam Gonzalez Llambrich — CBMP Ciudad de Málaga

Goalkeeper: Sabrina Oliveira — Olympia Beach Handball

Best defender: Gabriella Landi — OVB Beach Girls

Men's ebt Finals 2024 All-star Team

MVP: Miguel Martins — Vegetas BHC

Goalkeeper: Balázs Nagy — Feyenoord Handball

Best defender: Tomislav Laus — BHC Zagreb

Fair play teams

Along with the individual All-star Team awards, the EHF determined the fair play awards on a team basis:

Fair play team men: BHC Sesvete Carpe Diem Beach

Fair play team women: Olympia Beach Handball

The top scorers will be announced at the conclusion of competition on Sunday.