ebt Finals 2024 All-star Teams revealed

The online vote closed on Sunday at 14:00 CEST. as the final matches at the event held in Lacanau, France, approached. More than 2,000 votes were cast.
Women's ebt Finals 2024 All-star Team
MVP: Mariam Gonzalez Llambrich — CBMP Ciudad de Málaga
Goalkeeper: Sabrina Oliveira — Olympia Beach Handball
Best defender: Gabriella Landi — OVB Beach Girls
Men's ebt Finals 2024 All-star Team
MVP: Miguel Martins — Vegetas BHC
Goalkeeper: Balázs Nagy — Feyenoord Handball
Best defender: Tomislav Laus — BHC Zagreb
Fair play teams
Along with the individual All-star Team awards, the EHF determined the fair play awards on a team basis:
Fair play team men: BHC Sesvete Carpe Diem Beach
Fair play team women: Olympia Beach Handball
The top scorers will be announced at the conclusion of competition on Sunday.