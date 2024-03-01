Veszprém host Magdeburg in MOTW for last quarter-final spot

With THW Kiel and Aalborg Håndbold advancing from group A and Barça having booked their place from group B, there is one direct ticket to the quarter-finals still available. And the only two teams who can book it meet each other next week in a mouth-watering MOTW in the last round of the group phase.

Magdeburg edged out Barça 29:28 in round 13 on Thursday, and Veszprém defeated Montpellier HB 37:31, leaving those two sides in contention for the quarter-finals, with Magdeburg on 22 points and Veszprém on 20.

The situation ahead of the MOTW in Hungary is straightforward: Veszprém must beat Magdeburg to go to the quarter-finals directly, any other result will see Magdeburg go through. Of course, the team missing out on a direct quarter-final spot will continue their journey in the play-offs, where they then meet the sixth-ranked team from group A.

If Barça lose next week (at home against Montpellier) and Veszprém beat Magdeburg, all three teams would finish level on 22 points. In that case, Veszprém as the group winners and Barça as the second-ranked team will advance to the quarter-finals, with Magdeburg continuing in the play-offs.