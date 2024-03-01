Veszprém host Magdeburg in MOTW for last quarter-final spot

In round 1, Veszprém beat Magdeburg 33:28 in Germany, but since then the German club has had a slightly better season, winning 11 games and losing two in total, with Veszprém losing one more.
Veszprém have not missed the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier competition since 2017/18, when they went out in the Last 16, but in the past three seasons have always had to come through the play-offs.
Magdeburg’s triumph last season marked their return to the competition after nearly two decades, and their first win since 2002. They skipped the play-offs, finishing second in group A behind Paris Saint-Germain Handball – and ahead of Veszprém.
On a head-to-head basis, Veszprém lead with five wins to Magdeburg's four, with one draw, a high-scoring 35:35 result in last season's group phase. But seven of their previous meetings happened in 2002 or earlier, so the score is level when it comes to previous encounters.
Round 14 Match of the Week
Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Thursday 7 March at 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
