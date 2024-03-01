Monique’s mission in Austria: Enthusiasm and a long-term plan

For 30 years, the Dutchwoman has been part of the handball business, and her network is widely spread, as Tijsterman is a lecturer for both the IHF and EHF, a member of the EHF Methods Commission and among the lecturers for the EHF Master Coach courses.

“When I started my mission, I thought: why not me? I can do it. And I asked the federation if I can apply on my own. And from the first moment, there was this enthusiasm on both sides. In the short term, we agreed,” she says.

Tijsterman signed a contract until 2025 and became successor to Herbert Müller, who had coached the Austrian women for 19 years from 2004 until 2023 in 236 matches including five world championships and three EHF EURO tournaments.

“Herbert did a really, really wonderful job with the team. I take over a roster which is well-rehearsed, which has a great mixture of youth and experience and which is hungry for success. But of course, as a new coach, you want to adapt and change some things – but in general I can rely on the great work of Herbert Müller in the past years,” says Tijsterman, in praise of her predecessor.

The time for a change after such a long time had come – and the first ever EHF EURO on home soil ahead was seen as the perfect setting for this change. “Of course, everything is focused on the European Championship. Our major goal is making it to the main round in Vienna. If we make it there, everything can happen,” Tijsterman hopes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HandballAustria (@handballaustria)

Currently Austria is in a state of handball euphoria after the men’s team finished eighth at the EHF EURO 2024 in Germany, with draws against top nations such as Spain, Croatia and Germany, and their first ticket to an Olympic Qualification Tournament in the federation’s history.

“We hope to keep this huge interest in handball until the Women’s EHF EURO and we hope to turn the spotlight on the women’s team also,” says Tijsterman. “There could be nothing better for Austrian handball than this success in Germany. The people talked about handball at a time when usually they are only interested in winter sports.”

And the men’s team will act as a kind of role model for the women.

“Everything can happen when you function as a team. This is the story behind the success, and I hope my team can write another chapter of this Austrian handball book in December. Definitely, we need to enjoy it, we hope for full arenas and we know that women’s handball in Austria can develop in the right direction, if we are successful,” says Tijsterman. “I really hope that our men’s team make it to the Olympic Games, then we have a perfect handball year with highlights in January, July and August, and December.”