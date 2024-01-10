World and European champions open EHF EURO campaigns

Two teams which have never won a match at the EHF EURO – debutants Georgia, and Bosnia Herzegovina – will be aiming to break their duck in the throw off in group E in Mannheim, facing the Netherlands and reigning champions Sweden respectively, with the latter two sides being clear favourites.

In group F in Munich, three-time reigning world champions Denmark open their quest for the country’s first European title in 12 years against Czechia, who play their first major tournament since Spanish coach Xavier Sabate took over in 2022. In the earlier match, Portugal hope to get their campaign off to a winning start as they face Greece, one of the three EHF EURO debutants this tournament.

Player of the Match voting for each match will be available 15 minutes prior to the end of each game via the Home of Handball app; fans can vote for any player.

GROUP D

Slovenia vs Faroe Islands

Thursday 11 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV.com