World and European champions open EHF EURO campaigns
Group D in Berlin promises to be one of the most exciting at the Men's EHF EURO 2024. The group opens with the debut EHF EURO match for the Faroe Islands, when they look to try and upset an injury-hit Slovenia. Later on, 2020 bronze medallists Norway hope to start another road towards the final weekend with a win over the ambitious Poland.
The Faroe Islands have a really good team, good players, they play in good clubs. They play fast handball, they play a lot of one against one. They're a good group of people together. We put a lot of focus on this in preparation. We have a really tough group, every point is really important.
We are not here only to be just part of the European championship, we also want to make a difference and we have been preparing ourselves to make a difference. We will try our best to make amazing performances and of course, our dreams are to get big results for us, that would the first victory at a championship.
We want to play good, we want to realise our tactic as long as we can, as good as we can and of course, we want to reach a good start at the tournament. We know that we start from the high sea, and this is a very difficult thing, but we don't look like this. We have our chance, and we want to try to use it.
Georgia are a good team. We should not underestimate them. Some of the players are still, let's say, unknown to the European audience but they have quality. On the other hand, we know our strengths, we play fast and quick handball, like to run a lot. That is the biggest advantage for us.
We know Bosnia and Herzegovina have a great goalkeeper, Benjamin Buric and good defence, but if we keep our game, we will be able to score against him.
It is important to gain international experience for this team and for the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina. We have many young and inexperienced players. This European championship is of great value for them. If you want to become great, you need to play against great.
It will be a tough match for us. Czechia are playing very good, fast handball, with a very aggressive defence, and a lot of good players. And opening matches are always very special, everybody wants to have a good start in the tournament. But we have to be patient and know we are playing against a good team.