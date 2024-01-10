20240110

World and European champions open EHF EURO campaigns

EHF / Filip Mishov, Adrian Costeiu & Eric Willemsen
10 January 2024, 11:00

Group D in Berlin promises to be one of the most exciting at the Men's EHF EURO 2024. The group opens with the debut EHF EURO match for the Faroe Islands, when they look to try and upset an injury-hit Slovenia. Later on, 2020 bronze medallists Norway hope to start another road towards the final weekend with a win over the ambitious Poland.

Two teams which have never won a match at the EHF EURO – debutants Georgia, and Bosnia Herzegovina – will be aiming to break their duck in the throw off in group E in Mannheim, facing the Netherlands and reigning champions Sweden respectively, with the latter two sides being clear favourites.

In group F in Munich, three-time reigning world champions Denmark open their quest for the country’s first European title in 12 years against Czechia, who play their first major tournament since Spanish coach Xavier Sabate took over in 2022. In the earlier match, Portugal hope to get their campaign off to a winning start as they face Greece, one of the three EHF EURO debutants this tournament.

Player of the Match voting for each match will be available 15 minutes prior to the end of each game via the Home of Handball app; fans can vote for any player.

GROUP D

Slovenia vs Faroe Islands
Thursday 11 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV.com

  • after their worst-ever ranking at an EHF EURO, 16th in 2022, Slovenia head coach Uros Zorman's first challenge is to improve at the EHF EURO 2024 and secure progress to the main round
  • talented playmaker Domen Makuc will miss the EHF EURO through a long-term knee injury; fellow centre back Rov Ovnicek was also injured in the last preparation match. But Slovenia boast a squad full of excellent playmakers who are ready to step in
  • Slovenia recorded wins against Austria and Montenegro and lost only once, to Croatia, in the preparation matches ahead of the big tournament in Germany
  • this is the first-ever meeting between the two teams
  • the game is a debut for the Faroe Islands' senior national team at a major tournament
  • young Faroese star Óli Mittún survived an injury scare in the preparation matches, but the 18-year-old scored three goals in the last friendly against Belgium and is expected to be fully fit for the opening match

20240110 Blagotinsek Quote
The Faroe Islands have a really good team, good players, they play in good clubs. They play fast handball, they play a lot of one against one. They're a good group of people together. We put a lot of focus on this in preparation. We have a really tough group, every point is really important.
Blaz Blagotinsek
Line player, Slovenia
20240110 Bredsdorfflarsen Quote
We are not here only to be just part of the European championship, we also want to make a difference and we have been preparing ourselves to make a difference. We will try our best to make amazing performances and of course, our dreams are to get big results for us, that would the first victory at a championship.
Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen
Head coach, Faroe Islands

Norway vs Poland
Thursday 10 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV.com

  • after winning the bronze medal match and making history at the EHF EURO 2020, and finishing fifth in 2022, Norway want to be among the medallists again
  • the Jonas Wille-led squad beat the Netherlands, drew with the reigning world champions, Denmark, and lost to Egypt in the Golden League ahead of the tournament in Germany
  • Norway won the past three matches against Poland in recent years at the European and world championships, with Poland's last victory at the 2009 IHF Men’s World Championship
  • legendary Polish player and now coach Marcin Lijewski is set to lead Poland at EHF EURO 2024, which will be his first major tournament at the helm since taking over last year
  • one of Poland's key players, right wing Arkadiusz Moryto, is going to miss the EHF EURO due to a shoulder injury; Jakub Szyszko and Mateusz Kosmala are tasked to replace him
  • Poland recorded four wins – against Argentina twice, plus Serbia and Slovakia – and lost only once, to Spain, in the preparation matches prior to the EHF EURO 2024

20240110 Polandquote
We want to play good, we want to realise our tactic as long as we can, as good as we can and of course, we want to reach a good start at the tournament. We know that we start from the high sea, and this is a very difficult thing, but we don't look like this. We have our chance, and we want to try to use it.
Marcin Lijewski
Head coach, Poland

GROUP E

Netherlands vs Georgia
Thursday 11 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Georgia are one of the three teams making their debut at the EHF EURO, alongside Greece and the Faroe Islands, after sealing their berth with an upset against Hungary in the dying seconds of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers
  • the Netherlands will be making their third consecutive appearance at the EHF EURO and a win against Georgia would be their fifth in history in the European premium competition
  • the Dutch side will be missing their top scorer at the EHF EURO, right back Kay Smits, who scored 67 goals in the previous two editions but is out due to heart problems
  • Georgian right back Giorgi Tskhovrebadze was the joint top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, with 41 goals, tied with Smits
  • the Netherlands are coming into the EHF EURO after three losses in the Golden League in Denmark, conceding losses against the hosts (18:32), Norway (35:38) and Egypt (28:30)

20240110 Olsson Quote
Georgia are a good team. We should not underestimate them. Some of the players are still, let's say, unknown to the European audience but they have quality. On the other hand, we know our strengths, we play fast and quick handball, like to run a lot. That is the biggest advantage for us.
Staffan Olsson
Head coach, Netherlands

Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Thursday 11 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the reigning champions will be heavily favoured against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a team who they also beat at the EHF EURO 2022, 30:18, in the preliminary round
  • Sweden are on a six-match winning streak at the EHF EURO, dating back to 2022, but the record of 14 matches between 1998 and 2002 is still a long way off 
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina will take the court at the EHF EURO for the third time in a row, but they have yet to win a match in six attempts
  • Sweden won four of the five mutual matches, by an average margin of seven goals per match, with another one ending in a 27:27 draw in the 2017 World Championship play-off
  • in the two friendly matches played by Sweden before the start of the EHF EURO, they took two clear wins, 43:23 and 42:30, on their home court, against Japan

20240110 Gottfridsson Quote
We know Bosnia and Herzegovina have a great goalkeeper, Benjamin Buric and good defence, but if we keep our game, we will be able to score against him.
Jim Gottfridsson
Centre back, Sweden
20240110 Smajlagic Quote
It is important to gain international experience for this team and for the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina. We have many young and inexperienced players. This European championship is of great value for them. If you want to become great, you need to play against great.
Irfan Smajlagic
Head coach, Bosnia and Herzegovina

GROUP F

Portugal vs Greece
Thursday 11 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Portugal start their third straight EHF EURO, after finishing sixth in 2020 for their best ever result but placing only 19th two years ago
  • head coach Paulo Pereira’s team qualified with a perfect six wins from six matches – one of just three sides who came through the qualifiers with a clean sheet
  • Greece are one of three nations that make their EHF EURO debut this tournament, after they qualified as one of the best third-ranked teams
  • head coach Georgios Zaravinas played at both major events Greece previously appeared in: the Athens 2004 Olympic Games and the 2005 IHF World Championship
  • already without Victor Iturriza, Portugal lost another experienced line player this week when Daymaro Salina was ruled out of the EHF EURO because of injury
  • from their three previous meetings, Greece earned one win – 27:26 in an EHF EURO Qualifier 17 years ago – but Portugal clearly won both other matches

Denmark vs Czechia
Thursday 11 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Denmark won the last three IHF World Championships, but have not lifted the EHF EURO trophy in the past 12 years
  • the closest Denmark have come to their third trophy – after winning it in 2008 and 2012 – was two years ago, when they lost in the semi-final to Spain and ended up taking bronze
  • Denmark arrive in Germany as the EHF EURO Cup 2024 winners, having beaten reigning European champions Sweden 37:31 in the last round in April
  • Czechia play their fourth straight EHF EURO, but in the last two editions failed to replicate the kind of form that saw them finish sixth in 2018
  • at that EHF EURO in 2018, Czechia upset Denmark 28:27 after the Scandinavian side had won three of the four previous duels between the two teams
  • in charge since 2022, Xavier Sabate leads Czechia as head coach at a major tournament for the first time
  • this is one of six matches in the preliminary round with live audio description for blind and visually impaired fans

20240110 Jacobsen Quote
It will be a tough match for us. Czechia are playing very good, fast handball, with a very aggressive defence, and a lot of good players. And opening matches are always very special, everybody wants to have a good start in the tournament. But we have to be patient and know we are playing against a good team.
Nicolaj Jacobsen
Head coach, Denmark

Photo © Stanko Gruden/kolektiff

20240109 Germany Training 1
