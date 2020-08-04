The EHF has decided to postpone the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO 2020 in Italy until spring next year.

The event in Silvi Marina, initially planned for June 2020, had already been rescheduled to September 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, under the current COVID-19 circumstances in Europe, only nine boys’ and nine girls’ teams would have been able to take part in September.

The EHF is now rescheduling the event for 2021, hoping for a better global situation next year. The health and safety, especially of such young players, is the highest priority. Also, all teams should get an equal chance to participate at the European Championships.

In cooperation with the Italian Handball Federation and in consultation with the IHF, the new playing dates of the YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO in 2021 will be determined in due time.

The event in Italy serves as qualification for the Beach Handball U17 World Championships in Portugal in June 2021.