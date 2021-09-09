0 debutants, six former winners and 13 nations

16 clubs from 13 countries, with six former champions among them, will embark on the journey to the 13th EHF FINAL4 in Cologne: Here are the most important numbers you need to know prior to the start of the group phase.

0 — Not a single team managed to defend the trophy in Cologne since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4 in 2010 — a total of 12 editions.

0 debutants are among the 16 teams competing in the EHF Champions League 2021/22 season.

1 trophy, showing the moment the ball hits the net, is the award the 16 teams play for. It was produced by the Spanish agency Sustain Awards by Oiko Design Office. For the first time ever, in the previous season, the men’s and women’s winners received the same trophy.

1 draw is needed from this point in the season until the EHF FINAL4 2022 — the one for the semi-finals. The other rounds leading towards the pinnacle event are decided by the final ranking of the group phase. The 13th edition of the EHF FINAL4 will be played on 18 and 19 June 2022.

1 Danish team has made it to the final of the EHF Champions League: Aalborg Håndbold, in the previous season.

1 player transferred from the 2021 EHF Champions League winners to the team they beat in the final: Aron Palmarsson, who left Barça and joined Aalborg.

1 time only — in 2018 — there was no German or Spanish team at the EHF FINAL4.

1 EHF FINAL4 final needed to be decided by a penalty shootout: The 2016 edition, Kielce vs Veszprém (39:38).