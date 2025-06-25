EHF Excellence Awards 2025: Men’s Team of the Season revealed

The men’s Team of the Season 2024/25 was revealed on Wednesday 25 June, as the European Handball Federation announced the male winners of the EHF Excellence Awards 2025 — the EHF’s annual awards to honour the best handball players of the season. The announcement follows two weeks after the female winners were revealed.

From 18 to 23 June, players, coaches, selected handball journalists, and fans were invited to have their say on the "Team of the Season," with every stakeholder group’s vote accounting for 25 per cent of the final result.

For every position on the playing court — left wing, left back, centre back, right back, right wing, line player, goalkeeper, and defender — a total of six players were nominated based on their performances in the 2024/25 season on a national team as well as on a club level.

Men’s Team of the Season 2024/25

Left wing: Emil Jakobsen (Denmark, SG Flensburg-Handewitt)

Left back: Felix Claar (Sweden, SC Magdeburg)

Centre back: Gisli Kristjansson (Iceland, SC Magdeburg)

Right back: Mathias Gidsel (Denmark, Füchse Berlin)

Right wing: Mario Sostaric (Croatia, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged)

Line player: Ludovic Fabregas (France, One Veszprém HC)

Goalkeeper: Emil Nielsen (Denmark, Barça)

Defender: Magnus Saugstrup (Denmark, SC Magdeburg)

In the next step, from those named in the seven playing positions and the best defender, the season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be selected by the EHF. The MVP and the Young Player of the Season will be announced at the EHF Champions League 2025/26 Group Phase draw on Friday 27 June in Vienna.