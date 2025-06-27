EHF Champions League 2025/26 takes shape after group phase draws

Maintaining the format from recent years, both the men's and women's competitions will begin with the teams divided into two groups of eight teams each, as the participating clubs meet in a round-robin format over 14 gruelling rounds to determine who advances to the knockout phase.

The top two teams in each group will qualify directly for the quarter-finals, with the teams finishing in third, fourth, fifth and sixth heading to the play-offs, aiming to secure the remaining tickets in the quarter-final line-up. The two lowest-ranked clubs in each group will be eliminated from the competition at the end of the group phase.

For the draw, each team was assigned a numbered position in their respective group, which will be used to determine their group phase schedule.

Country protection rules applied to the draw when possible, however, with both Denmark and Hungary represented by three teams each in the women's competition, national derbies in the group phase were guaranteed for two teams from those nations.

In the EHF Champions League Women, reigning champions Györi Audi ETO KC will have to face a domestic rival as they were drawn into group A with DVSC Schaeffler. The title holders also face a repeat of their EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 semi-final against Team Esbjerg of Denmark.

With France's Metz Handball also drawn into group A, Odense Håndbold, runners-up at the MVM Dome in Budapest a month ago, have avoided the other three EHF FINAL4 participants by being drawn into group B, though they will meet compatriots Ikast Håndbold.

EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase draw

GROUP A

1. NOR – Storhamar Handball Elite

2. FRA – Metz Handball

3. HUN – Györi Audi ETO KC

4. GER – BV Borussia Dortmund

5. DEN – Team Esbjerg

6. ROU – Gloria Bistrita

7. MNE – OTP Group Buducnost

8. HUN – DVSC Schaeffler

GROUP B

1. GER – HB Ludwigsburg

2. DEN – Odense Håndbold

3. ROU – CSM Bucuresti

4. FRA – Brest Bretagne Handball

5. HUN – FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

6. CRO – HC Podravka

7. SLO – Krim Mercator Ljubljana

8. DEN – Ikast Håndbold

The group phase of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 will start at the beginning of autumn, on 6/7 September, and is set to finish on 21/22 February 2026 as we discover know who will qualify for the latter stages.