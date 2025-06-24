EHF confirms upgrades to EHF Champions League

MEDIA RELEASE: The line-up is set for the next season in the EHF’s premium club competition with 16 teams each participating in the men’s and women’s event

The European Handball Federation on Tuesday confirmed the upgrade requests to the EHF Champions League for the 2025/26 season, taking the final step to complete the playing field of 16 teams each in the men’s and women’s competition.

For the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, nine teams had applied for an upgrade. The requests were assessed by the evaluation group, which consisted of EHF and club representatives, according to the criteria laid out in the competition regulations. The EHF Executive Committee eventually confirmed the proposal tabled by the group.

The teams with a confirmed upgrade request are:

GOG (DEN)

HBC Nantes (FRA)

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN)

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

Kolstad Håndball (NOR)

Industria Kielce (POL)

These six join the already fixed teams of HC Zagreb, Aalborg Håndbold, Barça, Paris Saint-Germain, Füchse Berlin, SC Magdeburg, One Veszprém HC, Orlen Wisla Plock, Sporting CP, and Dinamo Bucuresti.

The 16 teams will be split into two groups of eight at the group phase draw, scheduled for Friday 27 June at 15:00 CEST in Vienna.

The upgrade requests for FC Porto, Kadetten Schaffhausen, and RD LL Grosist Slovan were not approved. Those teams will have the right to start in the EHF European League or the EHF European Cup.

Seven upgrades confirmed for EHF Champions League Women

In the EHF Champions League Women, 10 teams had requested an upgrade with seven places in the competition eventually available – nine teams had fixed places.

The evaluation group put the following requests forward for next season’s competition:

RK Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

Ikast Håndbold (DEN)

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER)

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)

FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Gloria Bistrita (ROU)

The teams with fixed places are Odense Håndbold, Team Esbjerg, Metz Handball, HB Ludwigsburg, Györi Audi ETO KC, OTP Group Buducnost, Storhamar Handball Elite, CSM Bucuresti, and RK Krim Mercator.

The upgrade requests of Sola HK, Tertnes Bergen, and CS Minaur Baia Mare were not approved.

The draw for the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase also takes place on 27 June at 15:00 CEST.

photo © 2025 kolektiff