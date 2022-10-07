18 teams throw off EHF European League Women season

Nine ties will determine the teams advancing to qualification round 3, where 15 other teams enter the competition. The 12 winners from round 3 will earn a place in the group phase, which starts in January 2023.

The qualification round 2 ties are spread over this and next weekend, with one double-header scheduled for this, and two for next weekend.

Strong sides like Gloria Buzau, Siófok KC, Nykøbing Falster HB, or last season EHF European Cup champions Rocasa Gran Canaria enter the fray.

the first team advancing from qualification round 2 will already be known on Sunday, as Czech side DHC Plzen host both legs against Swiss side LC Brühl this weekend

former EHF Cup winners Siófok KC start as favourites against Polish team MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin, with experienced coach Uros Bregar now leading the Hungarian team

Romanian side Gloria Buzau, who are unbeaten on their home court and took an eight-goal win against champions Rapid in the Romanian league, aim for their first group phase appearance and face Costa del Sol Malaga, the EHF European Cup 2020/21 champions

Nykøbing Falster HB, with experienced players like backs Kristina Kristiansen and Estavana Polman, return to European handball after a one-season hiatus, with a tie against Turkish side Yalikavaksport Club

the tie between Rocasa Gran Canaria and ZRK Bjelovar, and the one between Norwegian side Fana and Swiss side SPONO Eagles, will be contested as double-headers next week

Lubelskie pozostaje partnerem naszej drużyny 🤝



"MKS FunFloor Lublin to od lat sportowa duma i wizytówka Lubelszczyzny, to lubelski mecenas piłki ręcznej w Polsce i Europie" - mówi Marszałek Województwa Lubelskiego, Jarosław Stawiarski.



Więcej 👉 https://t.co/d8XS0ZJKRF pic.twitter.com/h0gd1lpvbJ — MKS Lublin (@mkslublin) October 6, 2022

No room for mistake early in the season

Experienced players like the MVP of the 2019 IHF Women’s World Championship, Estavana Polman, Podravka’s former top scorer in the EHF Champions League Women, Dejana Milosavljevic, or experienced Spanish player Marta Mangue are featuring in the qualification round 2 of the EHF European League Women, with strong sides ready to make their objectives come true in the second-tier European competition.

With 15 other sides, including experienced teams like Viborg HK, HC Podravka Vegeta, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, SCM Ramnicu Valcea or former champions Les Neptunes des Nantes awaiting in the qualification round 3, there is no time to waste, as teams must get into top form to clinch their place in the group phase.

The most interesting ties are surely the ones featuring SCM Gloria Buzau and Costa del Sol Malaga, MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin and Siófok KC, but it will also be interesting to see how a young Hypo Niederösterreich measures up against VfL Oldenburg.

EHF European League Women 2022/23 qualification round 2

Saturday, 8 October:

17:00 CEST SCM Gloria Buzau (ROU) vs Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)

18:00 CEST LC Brühl (SUI) vs DHC Plzen (CZE) - played in Czech Republic

18:00 CEST MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin (POL) vs Siófok KC (HUN)

18:00 CEST Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER)

19:00 CEST HC Dalmatinka Ploce (CRO) vs ZRK Zeleznicar-Indjija (SRB)

20:00 CEST Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs Thüringer HC (GER)

Sunday, 9 October:

14:00 CEST DHC Plzen (CZE) vs LC Brühl (SUI)

16:00 CEST Yalikavaksport Club (TUR) vs Nyköbing Falster HB (DEN)