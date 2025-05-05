Johanna Reichert: “It’s always nicer to win together”

Don’t think this was just an extraordinary weekend of goal scoring from Reichert — she has been doing it all season long. She has not reached a double-digit figure in only two of the 10 matches THC played since the start of the group phase. And in the other eight matches? 14, 10, 12, 10, 15, 11, 16, and 13 goals.

Her 110-goal tally beats the previous best mark for the EHF European League Women by a massive 38 goals. In 2021/22, Kristina Jørgensen netted 72 times for Viborg HK.

“It’s my best season I have played so far since I went to Germany,” says Reichert, who signed with THC in 2021 coming from Austrian side WAT Atzgersdorf. “I don’t know what I did differently this year, I really have no idea, but I am just happy how it turned out.”

Reichert’s first attempt to explain her scoring outburst is a simple one: she is just getting more time on court than in the past. Until this season, she wasn’t even the first choice for the left back position, where Annika Lott starred. But the German international, who scored 68 times in 2022/23 when THC first reached the EHF Finals, has left in the off-season for EHF Champions League side Brest Bretagne Handball in France.

“This season I played way more than the season before,” says Reichert, who scored 48 times in the EHF European League last season, when THC lost in the quarter-finals to eventual champions Storhamar Handball Elite.

“Anni is a good friend of mine, it was nice to have her as a competitor (for the same position), but I think our playing style last year was also a little bit different.”