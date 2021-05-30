22 years old, 22 goals and a first title — of many to come?

Gros earns first top scorer crown

It is hard to believe it was only the first top scorer title for Brest right back Ana Gros, who is so well-known as one of the most lethal shooters in handball. Gros earned the top scorer honours in style, with an enormous season that saw her reach a total of 135 goals.

It is certainly not a given that the top scorer of the season hits the 100-goal mark. In 2019/20, when the season ended early due to Covid-19, Jovanka Radicevic was likely on her way there, as she had 97 goals at that point. The season before, Vipers’ Linn Jorum Sulland — who played the last game in her career in Sunday’s final — tallied 89 goals to clinch the individual crown.

The last player before Gros to pass 130 goals was back in 2011/12, when Anita Görbicz scored 133 on the way to the first of her two top scorer titles.

Gros started the DELO EHF FINAL4 with 118 goals so far in the season, adding another 17 over the weekend. The Slovenian right back has played an important role for Brest in their rise in recent years and will surely be missed next season as she moves to CSKA — but at 30 years of age, Gros still has plenty of time to take another top scorer crown or two as her career in the DELO EHF Champions League continues.