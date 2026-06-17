The former three are represented through Forum Club Handball, respectively Women’s Forum Club Handball, and the European Handball Leagues Board.

The formal signing of three agreements, all of them valid for the next ten years until 2036, took place last weekend at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 in Cologne – and they provide a strong foundation for the continuous development of European handball.

"These agreements provide a safe basis for our club and national team competitions until 2036 – and this is important for the entire handball family,” EHF President Michael Wiederer said.

"We are in a strong position to bring our products to the market, and we are looking forward together to strengthening our sport for the future.

"Going into a new negotiation phase for our media and marketing rights, both on national team and club level needs long-term security for the EHF and its stakeholders, but as well for external partners.

"Our governance structures receive excellent feedback in international sport politics, but as well from partners and shall therefore be continued."

Topics included in the respective memoranda are among others, calendar coordination, release dates for national team players and the compensation for the release and representation in EHF and EHF Marketing bodies.

Photo: EHF President Michael Wiederer (2nd right) and EHF Secretary Martin Hausleitner (left) with Nikolas Larsson (2nd left) and Frank Bohmanm from the EHLB. (c) EHF/kolektiff