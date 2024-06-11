28 teams ready to chase trophies at ebt Finals 2024

Last year's winners in the men's competition, HÍR-SAT BHC, are not present in France to defend their crown, but the runners up are, as BHC Zagreb feature among the main title favourites again. The field includes teams from 12 nations, with Croatia and Portugal each being represented twice.

In the women's competition, reigning champions The Danish Beachhandball Dream are back to target a third-consecutive title, after winning the European Beach Handball Tour Finals in 2022 in Italy and in 2023 in Türkiye. Here are 13 nations at the start, as Hungary have two contenders in the mix.

One of the marquee events of the European beach handball club season, the ebt Finals takes place in France for the first time with Lacanau, close to Bordeaux in the southwestern part of the country, as the hosting venue. Local side Lacanau Beach Handball is represented in both the men’s and the women’s competition.

For both the men’s competition and the women’s competition, the teams have been allocated to two seven-team groups, with all teams playing against each once in the group phase. The four best-ranked teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals.

All matches on all courts, with the first round starting Thursday at 9:00 CEST, will be streamed live on EHFTV.

Handball fans, though, can not only watch the games, but also get actively involved in the naming of the two All-star Teams – one for each gender. Three categories are voted for: goalkeeper, defender, and MVP, with six players nominated per category.

The fans’ voting start Saturday 15 June at 14:00 CEST and will be open for 24 hours before the All-star teams is revealed on Sunday. All details on how to take part in the vote will be announced in due time.

The players nominated for the All-star Teams at the ebt Finals 2024, as well those nominated at the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup in the autumn, enter the race for the MVP title in beach handball, with the winners to be honoured at the EHF Excellence Awards in December.