Nominees for EHF Excellence Awards 2024 announced

The Awards – for both women and men – will honour the best players of the 2023/24 season in European handball, naming a team of the season for both men and women. The vote includes seven nominees in each playing position: goalkeeper, left wing, left back, centre back, right back, right wing and line player as well as defender.

The seven playing positions and the defender for women and men can be voted for in the ‘Home of Handball’ app until the end of Sunday, 23 June (23:59 CEST). Players, coaches, selected media as well as fans can participate in the vote with each group’s votes accounting for 25% of the overall result for every position.

Each category has seven nominees – players selected based on their national team and club performance throughout the 2023/24 season, by two top-level expert panels. On the women’s side, the panel includes former star players Siraba Dembélé and Eduarda Amorim, as well as Norwegian coach Bent Dahl; for the men, the panel consists of former standout players Víctor Tomás and Vid Kavticnik, and Germany men’s national team coach Alfred Gislason.

Female nominees

Goalkeeper:

Gabriela Moreschi (BRA, SG BBM Bietigheim)

Hatadou Sako (FRA, Metz Handball)

Laura Glauser (FRA, CSM Bucuresti)

Katrine Lunde (NOR, Vipers Kristiansand)

Renata De Arruda (BRA, CS Gloria 2018 BN)

Silje Solberg-Østhassel (NOR, Györi Audi ETO KC)

Sandra Toft (DEN, Györi Audi ETO KC)

Left wing:

Chloé Valentini (FRA, Metz Handball)

Emma Friis (DEN, Ikast Handbold)

Veronika Mala (CZE, SG BBM Bietigheim)

Sanna Solberg-Isaksen (NOR, Team Esbjerg)

Tamara Mavsar (SLO, Krim Mercator Ljubljana)

Elma Halilcevic (DEN, Odense Håndbold)

Sunniva Andersen (NOR, Vipers Kristiandsand)

Left back:

Cristina Neagu (ROU, CSM Bucuresti)

Xenia Smits (GER, SG BBM Bietigheim)

Anne Mette Hansen (DEN, Metz Handball)

Jamina Roberts (SWE, Vipers Kristiansand)

Henny Reistad (NOR, Team Esbjerg)

Estelle Nze Minko (FRA, Györi Audi ETO KC)

Emily Bölk (GER, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

Centre back:

Stine Oftedal (NOR, Györi Audi ETO KC)

Andrea Lekic (SRB, FTC_Rail Cargo Hungaria)

Markéta Jerábková (CZE, Ikast Handbold)

Lois Abbingh (NED, Vipers Kristiansand)

Anniken Obaidli (NOR, Storhamar Handball Elite)

Kristina Jørgensen (DEN, Metz Handball)

Daria Dimitrieva (RUS, Krim Mercator Ljubljana)

Right back:

Nora Mørk (NOR, Team Esbjerg)

Valeriia Maslova (RUS, Brest Bretagne Handball)

Louise Burgaard (DEN, Metz Handball)

Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc (POL, SG BBM Bietigheim)

Anna Vyakhireva (RUS, Vipers Kristiansand)

Ana Gros (SLO, Györi Audi ETO KC)

Stine Skogrand (NOR, Ikast Handbold)

Right wing:

Angela Malestein (NED, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

Jana Knedlikova (CZE, Vipers Kristiansand)

Lucie Granier (FRA, Metz Handball)

Viktória Gyori-Lukács (HUN, Györi Audi ETO KC)

Alicia Toublanc (FRA, Brest Bretagne Handball)

Alexandra Töpfner (HUN, DVSC Schaeffler)

Trine Østergaard (DEN, CSM Bucuresti)

Line player:

Linn Blohm(SWE, Györi Audi ETO KC)

Sarah Bouktit (FRA, Metz Handball)

Pauletta Foppa (FRA, Brest Bretagne Handball)

Kari Brattset Dale (NOR, Györi Audi ETO KC)

Kaba Gassama (ESP, SG BBM Bietigheim)

Rikke Iversen (DEN, Team Esbjerg)

Dragana Cvijic (SRB, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

Defender:

Ingvild Bakkerud (NOR, Ikast Handbold)

Maren Aardahl (NOR, Odense Håndbold)

Tatjana Brnovic (MNE, Krim Mercator Ljubljana)

Kelly Dulfer (NED, SG BBM Bietigheim)

Line Haugsted (DEN, Györi Audi ETO KC)

Silje Waade (NOR, Vipers Kristiansand)

Emilie Hegh Arntzen (NOR, CSM Bucuresti)

Vote here for women!