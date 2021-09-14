35 broadcasters to show EHF Champions League Men

The EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 throws off on Wednesday and fans will not have to miss one minute of the unscripted drama that awaits throughout the season, with 35 broadcasters across more than 50 territories set to bring the action to TV screens across Europe.

The thrills start with the first round 1 matches this Wednesday, with a standing weekly schedule that sees games played at 18:45 and 20:45 CEST/CET on Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the season — as was introduced in 2020/21.

In addition to the TV broadcasters, fans will be able to view all 132 matches on the path to deciding the 2021/22 champions on the free-with-registration platform EHFTV.com (geo-restrictions apply), which also shows highlights and other special video features. EHFTV garnered over 250,000 users in 2020/21, as fans around the world tuned in to witness the season that ended with Barça’s unprecedented perfect run to the trophy.

EHF Champions League Men broadcast partners for 2021/22:

ALB: Arena Sport

AUT: DAZN

BIH: Arena Sport

BLR: BTRC

CRO: Arena Sport

CZE: SportTV

DEN: TV3 Sports, Viaplay

ESP: Esport3

ESP:DAZN

FIN: Viaplay

FRA: Eurosport

GER: DAZN

GER: ServusTV

GEO: Silknet

GRE: OTE

HUN: SportTV

ISR: Sport1

ITA: Sky Sport

KOS: Arena Sport

MKD: Arena Sport

MNE: Arena Sport

NED: Ziggo Sport

NOR: Viasat, Viaplay

POL: Eurosport

POR: SportTV

POR: PortoCanal

ROU: Telekom Sport

ROU: Digi Sport

ROU Look Sport

RUS: MatchTV

SRB: Arena Sport

SLO: Arena Sport

SVK: SportTV

SWE: Viasat, Viaplay

UKR: SportTV

Worldwide: EHFTV (Geo-restrictions may apply)