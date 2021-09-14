35 broadcasters to show EHF Champions League Men
The EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 throws off on Wednesday and fans will not have to miss one minute of the unscripted drama that awaits throughout the season, with 35 broadcasters across more than 50 territories set to bring the action to TV screens across Europe.
The thrills start with the first round 1 matches this Wednesday, with a standing weekly schedule that sees games played at 18:45 and 20:45 CEST/CET on Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the season — as was introduced in 2020/21.
In addition to the TV broadcasters, fans will be able to view all 132 matches on the path to deciding the 2021/22 champions on the free-with-registration platform EHFTV.com (geo-restrictions apply), which also shows highlights and other special video features. EHFTV garnered over 250,000 users in 2020/21, as fans around the world tuned in to witness the season that ended with Barça’s unprecedented perfect run to the trophy.
EHF Champions League Men broadcast partners for 2021/22:
ALB: Arena Sport
AUT: DAZN
BIH: Arena Sport
BLR: BTRC
CRO: Arena Sport
CZE: SportTV
DEN: TV3 Sports, Viaplay
ESP: Esport3
ESP:DAZN
FIN: Viaplay
FRA: Eurosport
GER: DAZN
GER: ServusTV
GEO: Silknet
GRE: OTE
HUN: SportTV
ISR: Sport1
ITA: Sky Sport
KOS: Arena Sport
MKD: Arena Sport
MNE: Arena Sport
NED: Ziggo Sport
NOR: Viasat, Viaplay
POL: Eurosport
POR: SportTV
POR: PortoCanal
ROU: Telekom Sport
ROU: Digi Sport
ROU Look Sport
RUS: MatchTV
SRB: Arena Sport
SLO: Arena Sport
SVK: SportTV
SWE: Viasat, Viaplay
UKR: SportTV
Worldwide: EHFTV (Geo-restrictions may apply)