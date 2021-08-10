69 EHF Champions League players among Tokyo 2020 medallists

France won both handball Olympic gold medals at Tokyo 2020. One key for France's success in the men’s and women’s competitions was the huge number of EHF Champions League stars in their squads: 14 of the 15 men’s players and 12 of the women's team will play in the EHF Champions League 2021/22 season.

Women’s silver medallists ROC had 14 EHF Champions League stars in their squad, while bronze medallists Norway had 12.

In the men’s competition, eight players from Europe's top-flight competition represented finalists Denmark, while Spain had nine.

Paris Saint-Germain (men) and Rostov-Don (women) were the Champions League clubs with the highest number of Tokyo 2020 medallists.

Men’s competition:

Medallists per Champions League clubs:

8: Paris Saint-Germain HB (5 FRA, 2 DEN, 1 ESP)

7: Barça (4 FRA, 3 ESP)

4: SG Flensburg-Handewitt (4 DEN)

3: Telekom Veszprém HC (2 ESP, 1 FRA), Lomza Vive Kielce (2 ESP, 1 FRA)

2: THW Kiel (2 DEN), Montpellier HB (2 FRA)

1: Aalborg Håndbold (1 DEN), Elverum Handball (1 FRA)

Champions League stars per medallists:

14 players/6 clubs: France

9/4: Denmark

8/4: Spain

Men's All-star-Team

PSG were represented by Denmark's Mikkel Hansen, who was named as the left back in the All-star Team and finished as the top scorer with 61 goals, right back Nedim Remili and goalkeeper Vincent Gerard.

Barça had Spain right wing Aleix Gomez and France line player Ludovic Fabregas in the All-star Team. Veszprém right back Yahia Omar (Egypt) and Montpellier left wing Hugo Descat (France) completed the All-star Team's starting seven.

MVP Mathias Gidsel, who plays for Danish EHF European League participants GOG, was the only non-Champions League player in the All-star Team.

Goalkeeper: Vincent Gerard (France/PSG)

Left wing: Hugo Descat (France/Montpellier)

Left back: Mikkel Hansen (Denmark/PSG)

Centre back: Nedim Remili, (France/PSG)

Right back: Yahia Omar, (Egypt/ Telekom Veszprém HC)

Right wing: Aleix Gomez (Spain/Barça)

Line player: Ludovic Fabregas (France/Barça)

MVP: Mathias Gidsel (Denmark/GOG)

Top scorer: Mikkel Hansen (Denmark/PSG) – 61 goals

Women’s competition:

Medallists per Champions League clubs:

9: Rostov-Don (7 ROC, 2 FRA)

7: CSKA (7 ROC)

6: Györi Audi ETO KC (4 NOR, 2 FRA)

5: Brest Bretagne Handball (5 FRA)

5: Team Esbjerg (5 NOR)

4: Vipers Kristiansand (4 NOR)

2: Metz Handball (2 FRA)

1: RK Krim Mercator (1 FRA)

Champions League stars per medallists:

12/5: France

14/2: Russian Olympic Committee

12/3: Norway

Women's All-star Team

Russian side Rostov-Don count MVP and right back Anna Vyakhireva, her sister Polina Kuznetosva and France centre back Grace Zaadi Duena as the only team with three players in the Women’s All-star Team. Except for France right wing Laura Flippes (Paris 92), the rest of the women's All-star Team will play in the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 season.

Goalkeeper: Katrine Lunde (Norway/Vipers Kristiansand)

Left wing: Polina Kuznetsova (ROC/Rostov-Don)

Left back: Jamina Roberts (Sweden/IK Sävehof)

Centre back: Grace Zaadi Duena (France/Rostov-Don)

Right back: Anna Vyakhireva (ROC/Rostov-Don)

Right wing: Laura Flippes (France/Paris 92)

MVP: Anna Vyakhireva (ROC/Rostov-Don)

Line player: Pauletta Foppa (France/Brest Bretagne)

Top scorer: Nora Mørk (Norway/Vipers Kristiansand) – 52 goals