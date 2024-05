The event featured four keynote speakers, 35 oral presentations and 10 poster presentations. Keynote speakers included Susana Povoas, Jose Antonio Silva, Hans Holdhaus, and Niels Rossing, who covered topics such as:

Completing the "circle of a handball life" – the Handball4Health project.

Contribution of the research in handball match analysis to the coach’s work.

Clean handball – more than a request.

How to play the infinite game of handball – lessons learned from Happy League.

A short documentary video capturing the event is available on our YouTube channel.



The documentary book from the event is available to access below. All documentation from previous editions is available here.

The next edition of the EHF Scientific Conference will take place in Zagreb on 13/14 November 2025.

Photo © Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff