Valur and Olympiacos SFP chase European glory

The first leg will be played in Iceland's capital, where the hosts have suffered only a couple of losses in all competitions this calendar year, while the visitors have noted only one defeat on their away trips in all competitions in 2024.

FINAL, FIRST LEG

Valur (ISL) vs Olympiacos SFP (GRE)

Saturday 18 May, 19:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

the Reykjavik-based club started the European journey from round 1 back in September last year and made it all the way to the final

Valur boast the second-highest scoring squad with 339 goals scored in the competition this season, while Olympiacos SFP occupy the fourth place in the scoring charts with 321 goals scored, but with a slightly better percentage (65.6) of shot efficiency than Valur (64.7)

it will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides in an EHF club competition

Savvas Savvas is the second-best top scorer with 61 goals netted this season in the EHF European Cup Men and the Greek left back is one step away from passing Tomas Valentin Canete (62 goals) and becoming the top goal scorer of the competition this season

the veteran Björgvin Pall Gustavsson is one of the best goalkeepers in the competition and the 38-year-old has been instrumental in helping Valur reach the final

The long-awaited clash of the unbeaten

With both Valur and Olympiacos SFP being the only undefeated sides in EHF's third tier club competition this season, the first leg promises to be very exciting. The Icelanders hold a perfect record on home court in Reykjavik, with four wins under the belt, while the ambitious visitors from Greece have noted three wins and only one draw on the road this season. A huge test awaits both teams, as the hosts surely want to build a decent advantage in front of their own fans ahead of the return leg in Chalkida, while the Red and Whites will look to secure a positive result for themselves with the aim of lifting the trophy on home court next week.

Photo © FTC-Green Collect