A centenary celebration for the Zebras

But the focus is on the passion of the Zebras’ fans. They are invited to share their very personal THW memories with the visitors of the exhibition. How did the small club on the outskirts of Kiel rise to the top in field handball until 1948 and later on became a top sports brand? Which great players, coaches and managers have ensured further titles and triumphs in the hall since then? What existential crises did the club have to survive?

Many unusual exhibits tell of the club’s success story and the passion of the fans. The whole story is related to a former military airplane hangar, which later-on turned into a sports hall in the center of Kiel, the ‘Ostseehalle’, later the Sparkassen-Arena, and now the Wunderino-Arena. With the increase in capacity, Kiel became a stronghold of German handball and a fortress of their sport. In 1948, Kiel became German outdoor champions for the first time; in 1957, their dominance in German indoor handball started. Since then they have become German champions 22 times.

The 100 years of history of THW Kiel includes many spectacular EHF Champions League quarter-finals. In 2023, for the third consecutive time, THW and PSG duel for the ticket to Cologne. So far the score is level, with Kiel progressing last year and Paris winning in 2021.

THW’s history is closely connected to the 30 years of the EHF Champions League. In the inaugural season of the new competition (1993/94), Kiel failed to qualify, but from 1994 they have been an almost constant participant in Europe’s top-flight competition and are making their 25th appearance this year. Since 1994, THW Kiel only missed qualification for the Champions League four times - and in those four seasons, they won the EHF Cup instead.