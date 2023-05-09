Time for mini beach handball in next EHF webinar

On Tuesday 16 May at 18:00 CEST, EHF beach handball delegate Alex Gehrer will lead an EHF Webinar focusing on mini beach handball.

Mini beach handball is the perfect way for young people and those new to the sport to get familiar with beach handball. Gehrer will present an overview of beach handball and its rules and philosophy before going into detail about the benefits of beach handball for children and the concept behind mini beach handball and ultimate beach handball.

Participants in the webinar will have the opportunity to ask questions and get a detailed insight into the sport.

Gehrer had his first contact with beach handball in 1993 in Italy; one year later he was part of the team which built the first beach handball court and organised the first beach handball tournament in Germany. He was the German men's national beach handball team coach between 2000 and 2005 and was appointed head of delegation for both German beach handball national teams in 2006.

Since 2005, Gehrer has also been an EHF beach handball delegate and in 2007 was a founding member of the IHF beach handball working group. Gehrer lectures on beach handball and has published several articles and books about the sport.

