All is set for a tantalising finish to the EHF Champions League Women season at MVM Dome in Budapest in the weekend of 6 and 7 June.

The four teams advancing from the quarter-finals last weekend learned their semi-final opponents for the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 during Monday's draw, which paired Brest Bretagne Handball with Györi Audi ETO KC, and Metz Handball with CSM Bucuresti.

In a next step, the order of play has now been confirmed, with Metz and Bucharest opening the event on Saturday 6 June at 15.00 CEST, followed by Brest taking on Györ in the second semi-final three hours later, at 18:00 CEST.

The throw-off times for the medal matches on Sunday 7 June are identical: 15:00 CEST for the 3/4 placement match, and 18:00 CEST for the big final.





Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 playing schedule

Saturday 6 June:

15:00 CEST — semi-final: Metz Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

18:00 CEST — semi-final: Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Sunday 7 June:

15:00 CEST — 3/4 placement match

18:00 CEST — final

photo © 2026 Uros Hocevar / kolektiff