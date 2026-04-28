Playing schedule confirmed for Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4

Playing schedule confirmed for Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4

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European Handball Federation
28 April 2026, 10:30

A day after the draw determined the semi-final pairings for the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026, the exact playing schedule for the season-ending event of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 on 6/7 June in Budapest has now been confirmed. Metz Handball and CSM Bucuresti will take the court at MVM Dome for the first semi-final at 15:00 CEST, before Brest Bretagne Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC contest the second semi-final at 18:00 CEST.

All is set for a tantalising finish to the EHF Champions League Women season at MVM Dome in Budapest in the weekend of 6 and 7 June.

The four teams advancing from the quarter-finals last weekend learned their semi-final opponents for the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 during Monday's draw, which paired Brest Bretagne Handball with Györi Audi ETO KC, and Metz Handball with CSM Bucuresti.

In a next step, the order of play has now been confirmed, with Metz and Bucharest opening the event on Saturday 6 June at 15.00 CEST, followed by Brest taking on Györ in the second semi-final three hours later, at 18:00 CEST.

The throw-off times for the medal matches on Sunday 7 June are identical: 15:00 CEST for the 3/4 placement match, and 18:00 CEST for the big final.

Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 playing schedule

Saturday 6 June:

  • 15:00 CEST — semi-final: Metz Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
  • 18:00 CEST — semi-final: Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Sunday 7 June:

  • 15:00 CEST — 3/4 placement match
  • 18:00 CEST — final

 

photo © 2026 Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

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