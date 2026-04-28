Defence is her central concentration in the game in general, although the multi-time title winner and medallist with Norway has been seen making an impact on both ends of the court. And Skogrand does thoroughly enjoy being part of the entire game.

“I'm just so happy that I can do both and I can be involved in both the attack and defence. I just love the whole game. I love the contra attack — that I also can be a part of that. So, I'm just really enjoying that I can be a two-way player,” says Skogrand.

However, for Skogrand, defence is where it’s at — it is what enabled her to have a big role in the Norway national team, it is where she focuses her match preparation and it is of course, as the famous saying goes, what wins titles.

“Maybe I focus a little bit more on defence in my preparations and I think in attack, like, how we work in our team. It's more like a group thing, you know — what do we want as a team. Of course, there’s individual qualities there as well, but when I'm studying at home for myself, it's more defence,” says Skogrand.