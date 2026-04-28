Regarding that help of the others in the defensive line-up, especially the middle block, Skogrand explains that she can have a big impact on the timing of when the attackers will meet the central defenders — and stop them.
“It's hard for number three and four to leave the line player at the perfect timing, because if you leave too late, they play the line player or they can shoot, and if you go too early, it can be a mismatch. So, I think that if I can help number three and four to get the one who is getting in the middle a little bit more distance, so the three and four can have a little better time to get in their position, they can either get contact or a good block.”
That is one way Skogrand, as the number two defender, helps the middle block. Reversing the concept of help, allowing the chance for others to assist her is one reason Skogrand can often be seen coming up quite high.
“I like to stay high and, you know, sometimes it's not for the best, but often it's for the best. I'm not the biggest player, so I have to stay up, and if I'm too low, then it's easy to shoot over me. If I lose one-against-one, then it's impossible to help me. So, I need to have this height, so I have the best chances, but also so it's easier to help me if I lose the duel,” she says.