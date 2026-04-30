Everything still open after Veszprém edge Berlin
The first leg of the clash between Veszprém and Berlin offered a great handball spectacle and a 60-minute thriller. While Berlin held the lead for most of the game, the German side failed to seal the deal. With Veszprém leading by only one goal after the first leg, everything will be decided in the return leg.
An atmosphere like this gives the team incredible strength. The beginning of the match wasn’t easy, but fortunately in the second half we found a solution to Füchse’s game. We mainly surprised our opponent with a seven-on-six setup using four backcourt players. I’m very happy that we showed the kind of mentality we have. But this was only the first half of the tie — we’ll need to stay very focused in Berlin as well. When the coach shows trust in you in a match like this, it means a lot to me. It boosted my confidence and helped me deliver this kind of performance. I hope I can build on this and keep improving — there’s still room to grow.
We witnessed a great match between two excellent teams. I’m a bit disappointed — with a five-goal lead, we should have been more focused. Veszprém surprised us with their seven-on-six play. I really appreciate the way the boys fought, and we are looking forward to welcoming Veszprém in Berlin in a week. Until then, we will prepare.