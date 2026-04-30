Everything still open after Veszprém edge Berlin

Mikael Appelgren, better late than never

One Veszprém coach Xavi Pascual changed his goalkeepers twice in the first half alone, highlighting his team’s struggles in defence. However, these substitutions did little to change the course of the game at that stage, as the Hungarian side conceded 20 goals in the first half and as many as 26 in the opening 40 minutes.

But, somewhat surprisingly, it was a goalkeeper who ultimately changed the course of the game for the hosts. Mikael Appelgren stepped up when his team was trailing by five goals, making nine saves in the final 20 minutes, including a crucial seven-metre save with less than two minutes remaining. That proved enough to help his team secure the win, even if it was by the narrowest of margins.