Advantage for Celje and Izvidac in European Cup Men semi-finals

Advantage for Celje and Izvidac in European Cup Men semi-finals

EHF / Tim Dettmar
26 April 2026, 22:10

It's all to play for after the first legs of the EHF European Cup Men 2025/26 semi-finals. RK Celje and HC Izvidac took the first steps towards the final with home victories over the weekend. However, tight scorelines promise exciting return legs next week.

The second-leg matches next weekend, on 1 and 2 May, will confirm the EHF European Cup Men 2025/26 finalists.

  • GRK Ohrid suffered their first loss in the competition this season
  • Celje’s Gal Gaberšek collected 12 saves at 31.58 per cent efficiency against Ohrid, two more than his counterpart Kristian Pilipovic for the Macedonian side, who placed at 27.03 per cent
  • HC Izvidac could become the first EHF European Cup finalists from Bosnia and Herzegovina; their semi-final opponents, MOL Tatabanya KC, would claim the same milestone for Hungary
  • Fahrudin Melic, Diano Ćeško and Amer Sahinovic netted 24 goals combined for the Bosnian side

SEMI-FINALS, FIRST LEG

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs GRK Ohrid (MKD) 27:26 (15:11)

Top scorers: Aljuš Anžic 8/12 (RK Celje Pivovarna Laško); Darko Đukić 5/9 (GRK Ohrid)

A flying start by Ohrid and a scoreless beginning for the hosts in the first nine minutes resulted in a 0:6 lead on the scoreboard for the guests. Centre back Tilen Strmljan netted three of the first six goals for the visitors and added one more in the second half. The hosts eventually found their offensive rhythm, outscoring Ohrid by 15:5 until half-time. Aljuš Anžic scored five of his eight goals in the first 30 minutes of the game. 

Celje maintained a four- to six-goal advantage at the start of the second half. An 8:3 run by Ohrid between minutes 42 and 51 cut their deficit to two goals (25:23). After both teams went scoreless for four minutes, Nikolaos Liapis netted to make it 25:24. Following two crunch-time saves from Celje goalkeeper Gal Gaberšek, the hosts had the chance to take a three-goal lead into the second leg. However, Aljuš Anžic’s shot was saved and Darko Đukić scored four seconds before the buzzer to end the match at 27:26.

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SLK 0436A

HC Izvidac (BIH) vs MOL Tatabanya KC (HUN) 33:31 (17:16)

Top scorers: Fahrudin Melic 10/12 (HC Izvidac); Bence Krakovszki 4/5 (MOL Tatabanya KC)

Tatabanya had a dream start, leading 3:0 after three minutes. It took some time for Izvidac to get into the match, but a 4:0 run between minutes nine and 14 turned the match around for the hosts (9:7). The battle remained neck-and-neck throughout the rest of the first half, with a few more lead changes. Consecutive goals from top scorer Fahrudin Melic contributed to a 17:16 lead at half-time for Izvidac.

Two 3:0 runs in quick succession at the start of the second half gave Izvidac a 24:20 lead after 40 minutes. However, Tatabanya came back thanks to a 4:0 run of their own to level the encounter just four minutes later (25:25). In crunch time, Izvidac made Tatabanya pay for technical faults and missed opportunities to finally take a narrow 33:31 victory in the first leg.

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20260426 Hcizvidac Moltatabanyakc (1)

Photos © HC Izvidac (main & in-text), RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (in-text)

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