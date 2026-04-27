Road to Cologne enters quarter-finals; two German-Hungarian duels await
Only two matches separate the best eight clubs of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 from their dream destination Cologne and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026.
Three quarter-final pairings also took place during the group phase, including the Match of the Week clash between OTP Bank - PICK Szeged and SC Magdeburg, who met in group B. Among the remaining contestants, Sporting Clube de Portugal and Szeged aim for their first-ever tickets to Cologne.
We know very well the great qualities of our opponent. We know that they are very good at what they do well and that they will want to be in the FINAL4. However, we also know our own qualities. We know that we will have to have almost perfect nights to be able to prevail in this tie. These will be two games of great intensity, where there will be moments when we will have to know how to suffer, and other moments when we have to take advantage of our strength. We will count on the support of our fans to start this duel in the best way.
There’s no doubt that Sporting provides a formidable challenge for us in these quarter-finals. They have shown time and again this season that they are a team to be reckoned with, which we saw ourselves in our latest match in February. With that being said, we also believe we have a potent group of players that can challenge them, but we will need to stay fully focused for all 60 minutes if we are to be successful.
We are playing against the reigning Champions League winners and one of the best teams in the world, but that doesn’t mean much in these two matches that can take us to the FINAL4. We will have to give our very best, all 16 of us, and we will also need huge support from our fans in the arena. Only together, for all 60 minutes, can we achieve a victory. We must breathe as one throughout the entire match. Everything is possible and we believe in ourselves.
We won against Szeged twice this season, but this isn't relevant right now. I said it before, and I will say it again: Szeged is a team that, for good reason, is aiming for the FINAL4. It will be a hard fight, especially on their home court. But, as always, we will give everything to reach our goal — we want to go to Cologne again.
They have several players who are extremely difficult to stop. Compared to last season, they can also use more defensive variations. We must continue to focus on ourselves. We know what we are capable of. We respect Berlin greatly and will prepare thoroughly against them. We want to seize every opportunity to reach the FINAL4.