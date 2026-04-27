We know very well the great qualities of our opponent. We know that they are very good at what they do well and that they will want to be in the FINAL4. However, we also know our own qualities. We know that we will have to have almost perfect nights to be able to prevail in this tie. These will be two games of great intensity, where there will be moments when we will have to know how to suffer, and other moments when we have to take advantage of our strength. We will count on the support of our fans to start this duel in the best way.

Ricardo Costa Head coach, Sporting Clube de Portugal