Road to Cologne enters quarter-finals; two German-Hungarian duels await

Road to Cologne enters quarter-finals; two German-Hungarian duels await

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
27 April 2026, 11:00

Only two matches separate the best eight clubs of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 from their dream destination Cologne and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026.

Three quarter-final pairings also took place during the group phase, including the Match of the Week clash between OTP Bank - PICK Szeged and SC Magdeburg, who met in group B. Among the remaining contestants, Sporting Clube de Portugal and Szeged aim for their first-ever tickets to Cologne.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Wednesday 29 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-1
Last match: Sporting Clube de Portugal vs Aalborg Håndbold, 26 February 2026 (35:33 (14:19))

  • the outcome of the two previous group phase duels between the sides is level: Aalborg Håndbold won their home match 35:30, while Sporting took a 35:33 victory just two months ago in Lisbon
  • Aalborg qualified directly for the quarter-finals as runners-up of group A; Sporting finished sixth in the same group, before eliminating Orlen Wisla Plock in the play-offs
  • the Costa brothers, Francisco and Martim, combined for 34 goals in both play-off matches and are Sporting’s overall top scorers with 111 and 99 goals, respectively; Thomas Arnoldsen has netted 76 times for Aalborg so far
  • both sides were eliminated in the 2024/25 quarter-finals: Aalborg by Füchse Berlin and Sporting by HBC Nantes
  • while the Costa club had their first-ever quarter-final appearance one year ago, Aalborg made it to Cologne twice, reaching the final and losing to Barça both times, in 2021 and 2024
  • in the Danish league, Aalborg took their third victory in the “winners stage” with a 34:31 result at Skjern, while Sporting won the Lisbon derby at Benfica (40:28) in the championship group of the Portuguese league

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20260409 WISLA SPORTING 034
We know very well the great qualities of our opponent. We know that they are very good at what they do well and that they will want to be in the FINAL4. However, we also know our own qualities. We know that we will have to have almost perfect nights to be able to prevail in this tie. These will be two games of great intensity, where there will be moments when we will have to know how to suffer, and other moments when we have to take advantage of our strength. We will count on the support of our fans to start this duel in the best way.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting Clube de Portugal
040326Aalborg Berlin Dahl 140
There’s no doubt that Sporting provides a formidable challenge for us in these quarter-finals. They have shown time and again this season that they are a team to be reckoned with, which we saw ourselves in our latest match in February. With that being said, we also believe we have a potent group of players that can challenge them, but we will need to stay fully focused for all 60 minutes if we are to be successful.
Simon Dahl
Head coach, Aalborg Håndbold

MOTW: OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Wednesday 29 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-5
Last match: SC Magdeburg vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, 4 December 2025 (40:32 (19:13))

  • defending champions SC Magdeburg were second in group B and qualified directly for the quarter-finals, while OTP Bank - PICK Szeged finished sixth in the same group, and then eliminated Industria Kielce in the play-offs (26:23 and 32:32)
  • Szeged’s only victory against Magdeburg was in the 2024/25 group phase (31:29); this season, however, the German side was victorious twice
  • last season, Magdeburg made it to Cologne with a narrow aggregate win over Szeged’s domestic rivals Veszprém, while Michael Apelgren’s team lost on aggregate to Barça, despite an away win at Palau Blaugrana
  • Magdeburg won the trophy three times (2002, 2023, 2025), while Szeged have never made it to Cologne, but failed six times in the quarter-finals
  • the top scorers of both sides are separated by only one goal: Magdeburg’s Ómar Ingi Magnússon has scored 73 goals, while Szeged’s Mario Šoštarić is on 72
  • SCM lost both matches in the German cup final tournament — the semi-final against Bergischer HC and the placement match against Lemgo — while Szeged lost the Hungarian cup semi-final against Veszprém
  • in their domestic leagues, Magdeburg won 30:26 at Stuttgart to keep their top position in Germany and Szeged won 37:29 at Györ to remain in second place in Hungary

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SE20260402 Szeged Kielce 43
We are playing against the reigning Champions League winners and one of the best teams in the world, but that doesn’t mean much in these two matches that can take us to the FINAL4. We will have to give our very best, all 16 of us, and we will also need huge support from our fans in the arena. Only together, for all 60 minutes, can we achieve a victory. We must breathe as one throughout the entire match. Everything is possible and we believe in ourselves.
Mario Šoštarić
Right wing, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
18022026 Scm Gog 064 (1)
We won against Szeged twice this season, but this isn't relevant right now. I said it before, and I will say it again: Szeged is a team that, for good reason, is aiming for the FINAL4. It will be a hard fight, especially on their home court. But, as always, we will give everything to reach our goal — we want to go to Cologne again.
Bennet Wiegert
Head coach, SC Magdeburg
20251204 Scm Szeged 061(1)

One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Thursday 30 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-4
Last match: Füchse Berlin vs One Veszprém HC, 27 November 2025 (38:34 (19:18))

  • the two sides already faced off in the group phase, when Füchse Berlin won both matches — 32:31 in Veszprém and 38:34 on home ground
  • Berlin were the winners of group A, while Veszprém finished fifth-ranked, and later on beat Paris Saint-Germain in the play-offs (32:24 and 35:35)
  • in the 2024/25 season, Veszprém were eliminated by another German team, eventual winners SC Magdeburg, while Berlin made it to Cologne by beating Aalborg twice
  • Füchse have played two EHF FINAL4 tournaments so far, including the 2025 final — which they lost against Magdeburg; Veszprém played 10 semi-finals — including seven in Cologne — and four finals — including three in Cologne — but have never won the trophy
  • Füchse right back Mathias Gidsel is the current top scorer of the competition with 120 goals in 13 matches; Nedim Remili has netted 85 times for Veszprém
  • both sides just became cup winners in their respective countries: Veszprém beat Tatabanya in the Hungarian final and Berlin won the German final against Bergischer
  • in the Hungarian league, Veszprém are still on top after their 41:30 against Csurgoi; Füchse won the “hunters’ duel” in the German league, 28:26 against Gummersbach

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20260401 Veszprem PSG Pascual1
They have several players who are extremely difficult to stop. Compared to last season, they can also use more defensive variations. We must continue to focus on ourselves. We know what we are capable of. We respect Berlin greatly and will prepare thoroughly against them. We want to seize every opportunity to reach the FINAL4.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, One Veszprém HC

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Barça (ESP)

Thursday 30 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-1-9
Last match: HBC Nantes vs Barça 15 June 2025 in Cologne 30:25 (14:9)

  • while Barça qualified directly for the quarter-finals as winners of group B, HBC Nantes finished fourth in group A and beat GOG twice in the play-offs
  • in the previous season, both sides won their quarter-final ties: Barça against Szeged and Nantes against Sporting
  • Barça are record holders with 12 appearances at the EHF FINAL4, while Nantes were on court three times in Cologne
  • while Barça have played 20 semi-finals and won the trophy 11 times — including five in Cologne — Nantes’ best result was making it to the final in 2018, which they lost to Montpellier
  • the two clubs met twice in the LANXESS arena: Barça won the 2021 semi-final and Nantes were victorious in the 3/4 placement match in 2025
  • Nantes have three Spanish players in the squad —  Barcelona-born Valero Rivera, goalkeeper Ignacio Biosca and wing Kauldi Odriozola —  while Barça count on three French stars —  Ludovic Fabregas, Dika Mem and Timothey N’Guessan
  • the best scorers of the two are Aleix Gómez with 84 goals for Barça and Nicolas Tournat, who has scored 76 times for Nantes
  • in the French league, Nantes consolidated their second place with a 40:31 victory at Istres, while Barça are already Spanish champions and took their 27th win in the same number of matches with a 42:25 result against Huesca

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Photos © Peka Roland (main), Eroll Popova & Lau Nielsen (in-text)

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