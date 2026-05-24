Atlético Guardes cruise to their first EHF European Cup trophy
On Sunday night, Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes’s dream came true: for the first time in the club’s history, they took the trophy in the EHF European Cup Women — also marking their maiden international title.
The path to the first step of the podium was impressive, as Atlético Guardes were unbeaten for the whole season and won both legs in the final clash against MSK IUVENTA Michalovce. The reverse fixture was smooth sailing for the new champions, who danced through the arena when the match was over — and cried many tears of joy.