Atlético Guardes continue the Spanish dominance

Michalovce’s dream may have already ended in the last minutes of the first leg, when Atlético Guardes extended the gap to four goals and caused the first home defeat for the Slovak side in an EHF competition since 2021.

Just as in 2024, Michalovce lost the EHF European Cup Women finals to a Spanish team, this time by an even larger aggregate margin than the 42:50 against ATTICGO Bm Elche two years ago. For Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes, the trophy is the biggest success in the club's history, after losing the 2023 finals on aggregate (43:50) against Antalya Konyaaltı — despite winning the first leg on home ground 23:17.

By winning both legs of the 2026 finals, Atlético Guardes become the fourth Spanish club to lift the trophy in this competition, after Malaga in 2021, Gran Canaria in 2022 and Elche in 2024.