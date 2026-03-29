Nilüfer BSK with impressive draw in Hungary

MOL Tatabanya KC awaited Nilüfer BSK from Türkiye on Saturday afternoon. The guests from Türkiye enjoyed a dream start, already leading by four goals after 13 minutes, forcing the hosts to take an early timeout (4:8). This decision had a positive effect for Tatabanya, who closed the gap back to one goal only five minutes later, also thanks to a goal drought from Nilüfer that lasted more than seven minutes. However, in the final minutes of the first half, Türkiye’s lone participant left in the competition found their offensive rhythm again to take a three-goal lead after 30 minutes (15:12).

From minutes 31 to 45, the guests held on to their lead, even extending it temporarily to five goals. Yet, Tatabanya kept fighting and could rely on their goalkeeper Márton Székely, who collected six saves in the final quarter of the match. Demis Grigoraș tied the contest at 31:31, with 32 seconds left on the clock. Dean Sesic’s last attempt for Nilüfer only hit the post, and it is all to play for in Türkiye next Saturday.