The stats favour Ohrid — rotation key for Tatabanya

GRK Ohrid’s one-goal advantage might seem small at first glance. However, the Macedonian side is unbeaten at home this season, while Tatabanya have already suffered two defeats on the road. Ohrid showed once again in the first leg that their defence is hard to get past, and even if Tatabanya found a solution, the guests can rely on the goalkeeper with the most saves this season, Kristian Pilipovic.

Tatabanya have also proved that they are mentally strong and could use this to their advantage. They have more options to rotate in the back court, which could come in handy for them in a crunch-time situation for the trophy. Almost erasing a six-goal deficit in 13 minutes shows that the Hungarian side will be in contention until the final buzzer in Sportska Sala Biljanini Izvori on Sunday evening.