Ohrid seek to extend winning run towards the trophy

Since the inaugural edition of the EHF European Cup Men in 2020, a team from the same country has never managed to defend the trophy. Now, Macedonian side GRK Ohrid can make history next Sunday in their Sportska Sala Biljanini Izvori after Alkaloid’s triumph in 2025. Since their return on the international stage in the 2024/25 season, the team of head coach Boris Rojevic has won all six home matches, including the penalty battle against RK Celje Pivovarna Laško in this season’s semi-finals.

And the history of the the EHF European Cup Men also shows a pattern — the team that won the first leg of the final went on to clinch the trophy. On the road to the finals, Tatabanya’s only two defeats occurred in away matches — and, notably, the loss against Ohrid was their first home defeat in this international season.