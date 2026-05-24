Buzzer-beater gives Ohrid a narrow edge over Tatabanya
Nothing is decided after the first leg of the EHF European Cup Men 2025/26 finals between MOL Tatabanya KC and GRK Ohrid — but the Macedonian side carry a one-goal margin to the reverse fixture on home ground.
After allowing the hosts only eight goals before the break, Ohrid were running out of power and concentration in the end, but struck back after Tatabanya’s one and only lead to win 29:28. The decisive second leg will be played in North Macedonia on Sunday 31 May.