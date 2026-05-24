Buzzer-beater gives Ohrid a narrow edge over Tatabanya

Buzzer-beater gives Ohrid a narrow edge over Tatabanya

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EHF / Björn Pazen
24 May 2026, 19:30

Nothing is decided after the first leg of the EHF European Cup Men 2025/26 finals between MOL Tatabanya KC and GRK Ohrid — but the Macedonian side carry a one-goal margin to the reverse fixture on home ground.

After allowing the hosts only eight goals before the break, Ohrid were running out of power and concentration in the end, but struck back after Tatabanya’s one and only lead to win 29:28. The decisive second leg will be played in North Macedonia on Sunday 31 May.

FINAL, FIRST LEG

MOL Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs GRK Ohrid (MKD) 28:29 (8:13)

Top scorers: Benedek Éles 9 goals (MOL Tatabanya KC); Ante Ivanković 7 goals, Darko Đukić 7 goals (GRK Ohrid)

  • it was a fiery atmosphere on the court from the start, with three two-minute suspensions handed in the first five minutes
  • Ohrid’s defence was rock-solid in the first 25 minutes; behind them, goalkeeper Kristian Pililipovic was in form with a save efficiency of 67 per cent — and nine saves until the break
  • Tatabanya had difficulties against the best defence of the competition, netting only five times in the first 24 minutes and eight goals in the first half
  • Ohrid’s overall top scorer, Ante Ivanković, netted five of his seven goals in the first 30 minutes and is on 49 strikes in total this season
  • having two more players on the court for almost two minutes, Tatabanya reduced the gap to 11:14 after a 3:0 run
  • the momentum turned to Tatabanya’s side, when Pedro Rodríguez scored for the 24:25 with nine minutes left, and Benedek Éles finished a 7:2 run with the first equaliser at 26:26
  • again, Rodríguez caused a tornado in the arena, when he netted for the one and only advantage of the hosts at 28:27; but, in the final minute, Kristian Pilipovic saved twice, while Ante Ivanković and Darko Đukić netted for the close and well-deserved victory
  • the only Macedonian on Tatabanya’s side, Filip Taleski, who arrived from Benfica in the winter, scored two goals

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Ohrid seek to extend winning run towards the trophy

Since the inaugural edition of the EHF European Cup Men in 2020, a team from the same country has never managed to defend the trophy. Now, Macedonian side GRK Ohrid can make history next Sunday in their Sportska Sala Biljanini Izvori after Alkaloid’s triumph in 2025. Since their return on the international stage in the 2024/25 season, the team of head coach Boris Rojevic has won all six home matches, including the penalty battle against RK Celje Pivovarna Laško in this season’s semi-finals.

And the history of the the EHF European Cup Men also shows a pattern — the team that won the first leg of the final went on to clinch the trophy. On the road to the finals, Tatabanya’s only two defeats occurred in away matches — and, notably, the loss against Ohrid was their first home defeat in this international season.

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MOL Tatabanya KC
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MOL Tatabanya KC
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MOL Tatabanya KC

Photos © MOL Tatabanya KC

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