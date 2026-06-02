Statement on the match GRK Ohrid vs MOL Tatabanya KC

The European Handball Federation is aware of an incident at the EHF European Cup Men final on Sunday, GRK Ohrid vs MOL Tatabanya KC, allegedly involving racist abuse from the stands targeted at Tatabanya player Baptiste Damatrin.

The EHF underlines that there is no place for racism in European handball, and as an organisation we condemn all forms of racism, discrimination and intolerance.

Any such behaviour against a player, official and spectator is not tolerated.

Subsequently, the European Handball Federation has decided to launch an investigation into the allegations to determine whether legal procedures shall be opened.