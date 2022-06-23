20210822

Airport Trophy 2022 streamed live on Twitch

After a two-year pause, one of Europe’s most recognisable youth international weekends returns with a bang this weekend. Airport Trophy 2022 sees Spain, France, Switzerland and Germany face off on 24 to 26 June and all six matches will be streamed on the Home of Handball Twitch channel.

Kloten, the airport city of Switzerland, hosts the four-team tournament and the beginning of a big international handball summer for all involved.

This is a major stop on the road to the Men’s 20 EHF EURO (in Portugal on 7–17 July) for Spain, France and Germany, who are all considered major contenders for the title. Germany won the M19 EHF EURO last summer and Spain were bronze medallists, ensuring we will have some of Europe's top talent on show.

Airport Trophy also offers an opportunity for fans in the arena and watching on Twitch from home to witness players who will soon be hitting the big time with their senior national teams.

Airport Trophy 2022 match schedule

Friday 24 June
18:00 CEST: Spain vs Germany
20:15 CEST: France vs Switzerland

Saturday 25 June
17:00 CEST: Germany vs France
19:15 CEST: Switzerland vs Spain

Sunday 26 June
11:00 CEST: Spain vs France
13:15 CEST: Switzerland vs Germany

