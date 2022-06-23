Airport Trophy 2022 streamed live on Twitch

Kloten, the airport city of Switzerland, hosts the four-team tournament and the beginning of a big international handball summer for all involved.

This is a major stop on the road to the Men’s 20 EHF EURO (in Portugal on 7–17 July) for Spain, France and Germany, who are all considered major contenders for the title. Germany won the M19 EHF EURO last summer and Spain were bronze medallists, ensuring we will have some of Europe's top talent on show.

Airport Trophy also offers an opportunity for fans in the arena and watching on Twitch from home to witness players who will soon be hitting the big time with their senior national teams.

Airport Trophy 2022 match schedule

Friday 24 June

18:00 CEST: Spain vs Germany

20:15 CEST: France vs Switzerland

Saturday 25 June

17:00 CEST: Germany vs France

19:15 CEST: Switzerland vs Spain

Sunday 26 June

11:00 CEST: Spain vs France

13:15 CEST: Switzerland vs Germany