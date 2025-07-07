How to follow the Women's 19 EHF EURO 2025

The first whistle on Wednesday will mark the start of an exhilarating journey for the 24 participants, who will begin their European campaign in the preliminary round, featuring six groups of four teams each. As the squads advance through the main round, quarter-finals and semi-finals, the action is set to reach a thrilling end on Sunday 20 July, when the finals will decide this year’s champions. All details regarding the competition can be found here.

The 12 days of the W19 EHF EURO 2025 promise to bring non-stop action and fans can enjoy the games live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply) and at selected local broadcasters. Check out the list of TV broadcasters below.

Match actions, behind-the-scene clips, photos of the teams – all the content you need is just one click away on our EHF EURO Facebook, Instagram and X pages, with in-depth previews and reviews of the games available on the official EHF Younger Age Categories website.

Broadcasters for Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2025

HUN, SVK, CZE – AMC

FRA – handballTV.fr

Worldwide – EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply)

Main photo © Marius Ionescu