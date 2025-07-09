Lunde, Arenhart and Vyakhireva join RYT for summer 2025 sessions

The Player of the Match events held on the fringe of each tournament will welcome three new ambassadors to the programme, ready to share their experience and inspire the coming generation: Anna Vyakhireva, Barbara Arenhart and back-to-back member of the EHF Excellence Awards Team of the Season Katrine Lunde. All three know what it takes to make it as far as a player can in handball, having each won at least one major title and been named in an All-star Team for a top competition, and all being regular participants in the EHF Champions League for many seasons.

Vyakhireva, Arenhart and Lunde will join the experienced RYT ambassadors Ana Gros, Katarina Bulatovic, Anja Althaus, Andrea Lekic and Carmen Martin.

A total of 314 young players are expected to take part in the six RYT sessions held across the four events this summer. Following that, the new recruits will be part of the RYT programme, with invitations to subsequent camps as well as access to online training sessions and more, all designed to aid their holistic development as handball players and the transition from the YAC category to the open-age elite game.