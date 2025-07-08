EHF and AMCNI CNE sign four-year broadcast deal for youth competitions

The European Handball Federation (EHF) and AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE), the operator of TV channels Sport1 and Sport2, have agreed to a long-term TV deal for the exclusive broadcast of the EHF’s youth national team competitions in three countries.

The agreement will see AMCNI CNE broadcast the EHF’s youth tournaments, i.e. the Women’s 19 and Women’s 17 EHF EUROs as well as the Men’s 20 and Men’s 18 EHF EUROs, across its platforms in Hungary, Czechia and Slovakia from 2025 to 2028.

Starting with the upcoming Women’s 19 EHF EURO (9-20 July in Montenegro) and the Women’s 17 EHF EURO 2025 (30 July to 10 August, also in Montenegro), AMCNI CNE will provide extensive coverage of these key national team tournaments each summer across linear (Sport1 and Sport2) and digital channels.

AMCNI CNE’s channels are already well-known for their coverage of top-class international handball having been the broadcaster partner for the EHF’s top club competitions, including the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and the EHF Champions League Women, in Hungary since 2015.

The signing of this broadcast deal underscores the EHF’s commitment to the growth and development of its younger age category events over the years to come, which has seen the federation take over responsibility for TV production as well as media and marketing sales for its top youth competitions.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “Our youth competitions are the foundation of our sport’s future and the stage where the next greatest talents of European handball are set to enter the spotlight. This new partnership ensures that handball fans will be able to follow their national teams and the sport’s emerging stars every step of the way. AMCNI CNE’s long-proven dedication to handball make them the ideal partner for engaging new audiences and inspiring the next generation."

Attila Moncz, Head of Sports Genre at AMCNI CNE, added: “Our company has been committed to handball for over a decade. Whenever the opportunity arises, we proudly broadcast not only the premier international club competitions, but also youth tournaments that consistently showcase the promise of local success. The EHF has acknowledged our company’s pivotal role in elevating the sport’s brand, and we fully echo the words of Martin Hausleitner: we believe our place is at the very foundation of handball. Our goal is not simply to reap the benefits of the sport’s growth—we consider it our mission to accompany Hungary’s, Czechia’s and Slovakia’s finest players from their first steps on the international stage all the way to the pinnacle of European club success."