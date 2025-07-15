Race for W19 EHF EURO title heats up; quarter-finalists confirmed

Both the main and intermediate rounds concluded on Tuesday, and now the knockout stage awaits the quarter-finalists, who will take the court on Thursday to decide who plays the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the teams confirmed to be ranked from ninth to 24th will play a series of cross-matches to decide those positions.

Denmark confirm strength of generation coming through

With the W19 EHF EURO 2025 representing the third tournament for this generation, following the W17 EHF EURO 2023 and 2024 IHF Youth (U18) World Championship, there were favourites ahead of the event. France were the champions of the W17 EHF EURO 2023, beating Denmark in the final, and Germany placed third ahead of Croatia.

At the 2024 Youth World Championship, Denmark and France reached the semi-finals again — and Denmark went on to play for the title but lost to Spain by one goal. France also lost their medal game by one goal, to Hungary.

Hungary were the last champions of the W19 EHF EURO, with the previous generation, which included the Best Young Player recipient at the EHF Excellence Awards 2024, Petra Simon. Simon and her teammates beat Denmark in the title match two years ago.

On Tuesday night, one of the matches that wrapped up the main round was a clash between Denmark and Hungary. The game was an exciting contest where the first half was near level, then Hungary pulled away and Denmark fought back from a steady two- to three-goal deficit up to around minute 42 to take the win.

Now this generation for Denmark have reached the quarter-finals again and continue the battle for their third straight medal.