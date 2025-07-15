Race for W19 EHF EURO title heats up; quarter-finalists confirmed

Both the main and intermediate rounds concluded on Tuesday, and now the knockout stage awaits the quarter-finalists, who will take the court on Thursday to decide who plays the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the teams confirmed to be ranked from ninth to 24th will play a series of cross-matches to decide those positions.
- France and Denmark are the only teams to have maintained perfect records of wins in the opening two stages, as they both added a fifth victory on Tuesday evening: France beat Austria 31:24, powered by a strong combination from goalkeepers Romane Gindro and Leane Gonzalez, while Denmark played a thrilling match against Hungary, winning 25:23
- Germany also have yet to lose a game, having won all matches but one — a draw against Spain in the preliminary round; after a level half-time score, Germany secured a 35:26 victory over Sweden to conclude their main round campaign and cement their place on top of group H
- hosts Montenegro recovered from a defeat in their main round opener on Monday and beat Czechia comfortably, 36:29, which was enough to secure their spot in second position in group G, behind Denmark, and reach the quarter-finals
- following a devastating loss to France on Monday, by 20 goals, Croatia stunned Norway with a 22:21 result to book their quarter-final ticket
- after both lost their first games of the main round, Spain and Serbia played a thrilling duel that saw Spain take a one-goal win, 27:26; with that, Spain placed second in group H and Serbia missed out on the quarter-finals
- despite losses on Tuesday, Hungary and Austria qualified for the quarter-finals as the best-ranked third-placed teams
- as the fourth-ranked teams in their main round groups, Czechia, Sweden and Norway exited the title race alongside Serbia
- Tuesday’s intermediate round — for the teams that did not qualify for the main round — games saw wins for Poland and Iceland in group J, Switzerland and Romania in group K, and the Netherlands and Portugal in group L; for Iceland, Switzerland and Portugal, the victories were the first in this phase
Denmark confirm strength of generation coming through
With the W19 EHF EURO 2025 representing the third tournament for this generation, following the W17 EHF EURO 2023 and 2024 IHF Youth (U18) World Championship, there were favourites ahead of the event. France were the champions of the W17 EHF EURO 2023, beating Denmark in the final, and Germany placed third ahead of Croatia.
At the 2024 Youth World Championship, Denmark and France reached the semi-finals again — and Denmark went on to play for the title but lost to Spain by one goal. France also lost their medal game by one goal, to Hungary.
Hungary were the last champions of the W19 EHF EURO, with the previous generation, which included the Best Young Player recipient at the EHF Excellence Awards 2024, Petra Simon. Simon and her teammates beat Denmark in the title match two years ago.
On Tuesday night, one of the matches that wrapped up the main round was a clash between Denmark and Hungary. The game was an exciting contest where the first half was near level, then Hungary pulled away and Denmark fought back from a steady two- to three-goal deficit up to around minute 42 to take the win.
Now this generation for Denmark have reached the quarter-finals again and continue the battle for their third straight medal.